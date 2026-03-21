Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Centre of making India a 'vassal state' of the US. He criticised both BJP and Congress for having similar pro-imperialist stances, stating the country is failing to take a firm stand against global powers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday accused the Central Government of treating India like a "vassal state of the United States", criticising both the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for sharing similar stances on imperialism. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Vijayan said India is failing to take a firm stand against global imperialism and expressed concern over the country's growing dependence on US policies.

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'Backward slide began with Congress'

He recalled that a similar closeness toward imperialist powers had emerged during PV Narasimha Rao's tenure as Prime Minister. "If we do not move forward by condemning imperialist positions, where will we end up? The stance our country adopts must be read along with that. Our country is not taking a clear stand against imperialism. That is a sad matter. India was a country that had taken a strong stand against imperialism. But during the time when Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, a situation arose where there was a closeness towards imperialism. A position emerged accepting the policy of globalisation. A stance came to recognise Israel," Kerala CM said.

He criticised Congress for its willingness to cooperate with the US, underlining that a nuclear agreement between India and the United States was signed during the UPA government (Congress-led coalition). "Subsequently, during the UPA government period, a situation arose where a nuclear agreement was signed with the United States. Widespread opposition arose in the country. Pushing aside that opposition, the Congress was ready to cooperate with the United States," he said.

"On such matters, both Congress and the BJP have the same stance. That is why when the BJP came to power, it began to implement Congress policies more intensely," he added.

'India functioning like a vassal state of US'

The Kerala CM emphasised that the situation has reached a point where the US has started to position itself to allow the purchase of Russian crude oil. He further condemned the Central Government for accepting the situation 'submissively' and bringing 'humiliation' to the country before the world. "Now, the situation has reached a point where our country is functioning like a vassal state of the United States. That is why the USA took a position of allowing the purchase of oil from Russia. Trump is ready to say that, and Narendra Modi and India are ready to accept it submissively. Who gave such authority to the United States? Are we not a sovereign nation? As part of being a sovereign nation, it is our country that should decide where to buy oil. Do we need America's consent for that? Did the central government have the courage to say that? We must view such matters seriously. The stance taken by the central government is one that humiliates our country. India has now become a country that is most humiliated before the world. The backward slide of the country began with Congress, and the BJP has taken it to completion," he asserted.

The Election Commission of India, on March 15, announced that the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)