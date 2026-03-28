RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said India is a 'civilizational nation' rooted in culture and spirituality, not a military state. He stressed a value-based global outlook and cited the Ramayana as a source for learning purity of conduct.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale asserted that India is not merely a military state but a "civilizational nation" rooted in culture and spirituality, even as he reflected on ongoing global conflicts, stressing the need for a value-based global outlook.

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Hosabale made the comments while speaking as the keynote speaker at a programme organised by the Panchnad Research Institute at the NITTTR Auditorium, Sector-26. The lecture, themed "Indian Discourse in a Global Perspective," focused on examining India's ideological framework and its relevance in the contemporary global context, according to an official statement.

India a 'Civilizational Nation'

Addressing the gathering on Friday, Hosabale said, "India is not merely a military state; it is a civilizational nation - a country deeply rooted in culture and inspired by spirituality. Our endeavour is to establish and affirm this identity on the global stage." He emphasised that such an effort must begin within the country itself, at both societal and familial levels.

Reflections on Global Conflicts

Reflecting on global conflicts, he noted that while war narratives may appear romantic, the reality is far from it. "The story of war may sound romantic, but witnessing its reality is never pleasant. It is also a phenomenon observed in today's world that the very entity that initiates a war is often the one that subsequently speaks of bringing it to an end," he remarked.

Lessons from Indian Epics

Hosabale also highlighted the enduring relevance of Indian epics, particularly the Ramayana, stating that the world can learn from its emphasis on purity of thought and conduct. "The entire world can learn the virtues of purity of thought and purity of conduct from the Ramayana. The essence of Dharma (righteousness) does not reside merely within books; rather, it is manifested through one's conduct. It is intrinsically embedded within India's culture and civilisation," he said.

India's Non-Expansionist History

Despite possessing immense strength, India has never, at any point in history, launched an invasion against another nation. He further underlined that despite its historical strength, India has never pursued an expansionist agenda. "Despite possessing immense strength, India has never, at any point in history, launched an invasion against another nation," he added, stressing the country's commitment to ethical and value-based traditions.

The event was presided over by Jagbir Singh, Chancellor of the Central University of Punjab, while Braj Kishore Kuthiyala, President of the Panchnad Research Institute, was also present. (ANI)