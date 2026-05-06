BJP's Sambit Patra claims the INDI alliance will soon be destroyed and the blame will fall on Rahul Gandhi. He called Rahul an 'unfit leader' and also criticised Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her 'will not resign' statement.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra on Wednesday claimed that the "INDI alliance will be destroyed" within a few weeks, saying that the "blame would fall on Congress" leader Rahul Gandhi's head.

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Patra slams Rahul Gandhi as 'unfit leader'

Addressing the press conference, Patra alleged that Rahul Gandhi is an unfit leader and said that the Leader of Opposition (LoP) was on vacation in Andaman Nicobar while the assembly election was underway in 4 states and one UT. He added that Raebareli MP was "standing with the Rohingyas" and Bangladeshis and "calling the BJP-led NDA government infiltrators". "Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee have all united today. Rahul Gandhi has tweeted that vote theft and seat theft used to happen, but the entire government has been stolen... Rahul Gandhi is saying that there is a government of infiltrators in Haryana. Standing with Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and calling the chosen government infiltrators. Rahul Gandhi, when elections are going on, you go to Andaman Nicobar on a vacation and spread propaganda for China on their orders. Rahul Gandhi, you are an unfit leader. I am making a prediction: within a few weeks, the INDI alliance is going to be destroyed. The news is based on sources. The INDI alliance is about to be destroyed. The blame for this is going to fall on Rahul Gandhi's head," he added.

'Insult to democracy': Patra on Mamata's refusal to resign

Further reacting to Mamata Banerjee's 'I will not resign' statement, Patra called the Bengal CM "insulting India's democracy and constitution". "Mamata Banerjee yesterday said that I will not resign... Has this ever happened in India's democracy?... MK Stalin submitted his resignation yesterday. Pinarayi Vijayan submitted his resignation the day before yesterday... This is an insult to democracy and India's constitution," he added.

His remarks come after Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday stated that she would not step down, asserting that she had not lost the election. She said she would not go to the Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation.

Moreover, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of its first government in West Bengal after the party won a spectacular 207 seats in the state assembly polls, ending TMC's 15-year rule. (ANI)