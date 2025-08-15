Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wore a saffron turban, to lead the 79th Independence Day celebrations on Friday, addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort for the 12th consecutive year.

PM Modi's choice of headwear for India's 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today exemplifies his affinity for highlighting the country's rich cultural diversity and unity.

Since 2014, PM Modi has followed the tradition of wearing distinctive, colourful turbans on Independence Day, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of India.

2024: Leheriya print turban

The turban showcased a mix of orange, yellow, and green shades with an elongated tail. PM Modi paired the vibrant headgear with a white kurta-churidar and a light blue bandhgala jacket for his 11th Independence Day address.

The leheriya print, a traditional tie-dye textile from Rajasthan, takes inspiration from the wave-like patterns formed by desert winds across the state’s western sands.

2023: Bandhani print turban

In 2023, PM Modi sported a multicoloured Rajasthani-style bandhani print turban in shades of yellow, green, and red. He paired it with an off-white kurta-churidar, a black V-neck jacket, and a pocket square featuring geometric designs.

2022: Nehru jacket and tricolour turban

In 2022, PM Modi wore a white kurta-churidar, a baby-blue Nehru jacket, and a white turban decorated with orange and green stripes, reflecting the colours of the national flag.

2021: A tapestry of tradition and resilience

In 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi wore a saffron turban with bold red patterns and a flowing pink trail, paired with a crisp white kurta, fitted churidar, a deep blue jacket, and a white scarf edged with a saffron border.

2020: PM's striking saffron and cream turban

In 2020, PM Modi donned a striking saffron-and-cream turban symbolising cultural pride, paired with a white kurta and churidar, and completed the look with an orange-and-white scarf draped over his shoulders.

2019: Ode to Indian heritage

In 2019, PM Modi wore a vibrant saffron turban with intricate embroidery symbolising national pride, paired with a richly patterned stole celebrating India’s artisanal heritage.

2018: PM Modi adorned saffron turban

In 2018, PM Modi wore a striking saffron turban with red patterns and a long trail that nearly reached his ankles. The saffron was paired with a white stole featuring a broad geometric-patterned border, adding a touch of elegance.

2017: Flamboyant yellow turban

In 2017, PM Modi donned a vibrant yellow turban adorned with intricate traditional and geometric patterns. The headgear symbolized India’s cultural heritage and national pride, aligning with the uplifting themes of his Independence Day address.

2016: Vibrant tie-dye turban

In 2016, PM Modi wore a distinctive tie-dye turban in bright pink and yellow hues, marked by its unique patterns.

2015: Criss-cross Rajasthani-styled turban

In 2015, PM Modi made a bold fashion statement with a yellow turban adorned with multi-coloured criss-cross lines. This eye-catching headgear, featuring a mix of yellow, red, and deep green, had a long trail that extended to his ankles, reflecting the grandeur of traditional Indian turbans.

2014: Traditional Rajasthani turban

In 2014, during his first Independence Day as Prime Minister, Modi wore a vibrant Rajasthani turban showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage. Its vivid mix of orange, yellow, and green exuded festivity, while intricate patterns blended traditional craftsmanship with a modern touch, creating a striking and celebratory look.

PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort, as the nation marked the celebration of the 79th Independence Day.

Flying Officer Rashika Sharma assisted the Prime Minister in hoisting the flag, after which flower petals were showered from two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force - one carrying the national flag and the other 'Operation Sindoor' flag. Wing Commander Vinay Poonia and Wing Commander Aditya Jaiswal piloted the aircraft.

PM Modi was received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

Ahead of reaching the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi as the country marked its 79th Independence Day.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.