    Independence Day 2024: PM Modi hoists national flag for 11th time at Red Fort (WATCH)

    Ahead of the event, security across India was significantly bolstered, with over 10,000 police officers, facial recognition cameras, and snipers deployed in the capital to ensure the safety of the proceedings.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 7:57 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15) marked his 11th consecutive Independence Day by hoisting the national flag from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. This annual tradition, serves as a platform for the Prime Minister to outline the government's agenda, present its achievements, and address key national issues.

    In his address, PM Modi paid tribute to the countless freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation. "Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable ‘Azaadi ke deewane’ who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them," he said.

    Addressing the recent natural disasters that have struck various parts of the country, PM Modi expressed his sympathies to the affected families. "Natural disasters have heightened our concern over the last few years; I express my sympathies to affected families," he noted.

    Looking ahead, the Prime Minister stressed the collective power of the Indian people in achieving national goals. "If 40 crore people can fight and win independence, then 140 crore can break any barrier to achieve what they want. 'Viksit Bharat 2047' can be aimed for," he declared, highlighting the government's commitment to transforming India into a developed nation by its centenary of independence.

