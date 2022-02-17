  • Facebook
    In Punjab, Manmohan Singh says BJP's nationalism same as British's divide & rule policy

    "The rich people are growing richer, while the poor are getting poorer," Manmohan Singh remarked, adding, "There is a flaw in both the purpose and the policies of this government."

    In Punjab Manmohan Singh says BJP s nationalism same as British s divide and rule policy gcw
    Punjab, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre, claiming that the party's policies on agricultural legislation have increased the country's debt. He said now people are remembering Congress' good work. Singh added that BJP tried to dishonour Punjab chief minister and people of the state over PM Modi's security lapse.
    "The rich people are growing richer, while the poor are getting poorer," Manmohan Singh remarked, adding, "There is a flaw in both the purpose and the policies of this government."

    He went on to criticise the government's international policies, saying, "The issue is not restricted to the nation. This administration has also failed in foreign policy." He added that China is sitting at India's border, and efforts are being made to suppress it.

    Slamming BJP and its leaders, Singh said, "Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation. The BJP government's nationalism is based on the British's divide and rule policy." He also alleged that the constitutional institutions are being weakened.

