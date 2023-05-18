IMD predicts onset of monsoon in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 24 hours

Over the following five days, the meteorological office has also forecast isolated areas of rain with thunder, lightning, and wind gusts in Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon will most likely arrive in the South Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours.

Over the following five days, the meteorological office has also forecast isolated areas of rain with thunder, lightning, and wind gusts in Kerala.

According to IMD, due to high temperatures, hot, humid conditions should prevail everywhere with the exception of the state's hilly parts.

Earlier, the IMD said in a press statement that, with the exception of 2015, their operational projections of the beginning of the monsoon over Kerala for the previous 18 years (2005-2022) were proven to be accurate. The onset of monsoon Kerala will lead to the end of the summer season, marked by dry and scorching weather.

Meanwhile, light rain and thunderstorms early on Thursday brought relief from the hot heat and dust storm that Delhi residents had been dealing with for the previous two days in a number of areas of Delhi-NCR. Strong winds and overcast sky were also seen in the capital. Delhi had a high temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

In its advisory, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that most areas of the Delhi-NCR may see rain and thunderstorms on Thursday. "Thunder squall with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh), Palwal, and Nuh (Haryana)," the weather service tweeted.

