IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states in next 5 days: All you need to know

In another development, Delhi on Sunday woke up to a bright sunny morning with the minimum temperature in the city settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, even as the national capital received 0.2 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am, they said.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that widespread moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm, lightning are very likely in these regions in the next four to five days.

In its report, the IMD predicted, "fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema during 28th-30th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 28th & 29th; South Interior Karnataka during 28th-31st and over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Karnataka during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 28th August, 2022."

Additionally, the IMD informed that "fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 28th & 29th August & 01st September and over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 28th, 31st August & 01st September, 2022."

Meanwhile, for the northern region of the country, the weather office informed, "fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on 28th & 29th; Jharkhand on 28th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days."

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 28th and 29th August, 2022. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on 28th August, 2022," the IMD added.

Relative Humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 72 per cent, the IMD said and it predicted generally cloudy skies for the day, as per report.