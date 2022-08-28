Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mann ki Baat key highlights: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Poshan Maah'

    During his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "In August, all your letters, messages and cards have soaked my office in hues of the tricolor. I have hardly come across any letter which does not carry tricolor or does not talk about the tricolor and Freedom."

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat; this was the 92nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, the maiden edition of which was telecast on October 3, 2014. In recent years, each new episode of the programme has been broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, and, accordingly, the previous edition aired on July 31, while the next will take place on September 25.

    Here are key highlights from PM Modi's address:

    1. PM Modi recalls the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which was held between 13-15 August, in the build-up to the 75th Independence Day. He thanks citizens for making the campaign a huge success.

    2. The Prime Minister said that construction of Amrit Sarovars has become a mass movement. Commendable efforts can be seen across the country.

    3. PM Modi also urged citizens to actively participate in the annual "Poshan Maah" against malnutrition. It is observed in September every year

    4. PM Modi said that the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav were seen not only in India, but also in other countries of the world

    Talking about the Amrit Sarovars, PM Modi said, "You will remember, in #MannKiBaat , I had talked about #AmritSarovar four months ago. After that, local administration got active in different districts, voluntary organizations came together & local people connected, construction of Amrit Sarovars became a mass movement."

    "#AmritSarovarAbhiyan not only solves many of our problems today; it is equally necessary for our coming generations. I urge all of you, especially my young friends, to actively participate in the Amrit Sarovar campaign," PM Modi added.

