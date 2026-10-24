The IMD predicts a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal by October 26 moving toward Andhra Pradesh, while the northeast monsoon brings heavy rain and gusty winds to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, significantly impacting local weather.

Cyclonic Storm Forecast

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the formation of a cyclonic storm over the central west Bay of Bengal on October 26, with the system likely to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast by the morning of October 28. The well-marked low-pressure area over the central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified as of 8.30 am on Saturday. It is likely to intensify into a depression, move west-northwestwards and strengthen into a deep depression on October 25 before becoming a cyclonic storm on October 26, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

Northeast Monsoon Impact

Recent Rainfall Statistics

The northeast monsoon remained vigorous over Tamil Nadu during the past 24 hours, with light rain reported at most places across the state, Puducherry and Karaikal. According to the IMD Chennai, Burliyar in the Nilgiris district recorded the highest rainfall of 250 mm in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. Other significant rainfall recordings included 200 mm at Kil-Kotagiri Estate, 170 mm each at Coonoor AWS and Coonoor PTO, 160 mm at Algarai Estate and 150 mm at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district. Natham in Dindigul, Navallur Kottapattu in Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai each recorded 110 mm of rainfall, while Arani in Tiruvannamalai and Palani in Dindigul recorded 100 mm each.

District-wise Forecasts

For Saturday, October 24, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Nilgiris district, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, IMD released. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is also likely in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and several other districts across Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, October 25, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in Theni, Dindigul and Madurai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Sivaganga districts, along with Karaikal.

For Monday, October 26, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai districts. Heavy rain is also forecast in parts of western and southern Tamil Nadu. On October 27, isolated heavy rain is likely in Ramanathapuram, while other southern districts may receive moderate rainfall. Light rain is forecast at isolated places elsewhere in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On October 28, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in southern Tamil Nadu, while predominantly dry weather is expected elsewhere. Light rain may occur at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 29 and 30.

Chennai City Weather

For Saturday, Chennai and its suburbs are likely to experience partly cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 30–31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature around 24–25 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast, with moderate to heavy rain possible in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31–32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 24–25 degrees Celsius. The IMD has said there is little likelihood of significant changes in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until October 28, with temperatures expected to remain near normal. (ANI)