The National Green Tribunal has ordered strict action against 13 stone crushers in Punjab's Rupnagar district for illegal mining in the Shivalik Hills, following a Punjab Pollution Control Board report highlighting widespread environmental violations.

According to a report submitted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), mining activities were being carried out illegally in forest and mountainous areas, and several stone crushers were found operating in violation of environmental norms in the district.

PPCB Report and Key Violators

The PPCB informed the tribunal that action has been initiated against 13 stone crushers found violating environmental norms and indulging in illegal mining. Among the units under scrutiny are Sat Sahib Stone Crusher and Screening Plant at Village Haripur, Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Sai Stone Crusher at Village Swara, Sri Anandpur Sahib. Both are reportedly linked to Baljinder Singh alias Aman, son of Surinder Singh, a resident of New Chandigarh in SAS Nagar district. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also attached various properties of Baljinder Singh, and around 10 criminal cases are stated to have already been registered against him.

Penalties and Enforcement Actions

The Pollution Department has imposed environmental compensation of Rs 7.25 lakh on Sidhi Vinayak Stone Crusher, leased by Jeewan Kumar of Village Haripur in Rupnagar district. As per the PPCB report, environmental compensation ranging from Rs 37,500 to Rs 54.75 lakh has been imposed on various units. Closure directions have been issued against multiple crushers, DG sets have been sealed in certain cases, and criminal complaints have been filed against the violators.

The Board further reported that heavy penalties have been imposed and recovery proceedings initiated against the defaulting units. Notably, penalties include over Rs 11.31 crore against Sat Sahib Stone Crusher and Screening Plant, Rs 85.51 crore against Ganga Stone Crusher, and Rs 24.57 crore against Adesh Stone Crusher, among others.

NGT Issues Three-Month Deadline

After reviewing the report, the NGT directed the PPCB to ensure strict compliance with closure orders, recover the remaining environmental compensation from the units, and complete the entire exercise within three months. The tribunal has also sought an action-taken report within the stipulated period. (ANI)