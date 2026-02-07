India's iLive Connect, an AI-powered system with a wearable biosensor, provides 24/7 ICU-like monitoring at home. Doctors at a command centre use real-time data for predictive alerts, significantly reducing hospitalisations for seniors.

Imagine having a personal ICU at home, where doctors monitor your health 24/7 and alert you to potential issues before they strike. India's latest innovation makes this a reality, especially for senior citizens and those with chronic conditions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The AI-powered system, called iLive Connect, uses a wearable biosensor patch and wristband to track vital signs and detect subtle changes that may indicate illness. Doctors at a dedicated command centre receive real-time data and can intervene promptly, reducing hospitalisations.

Predictive Monitoring and Early Intervention

At the first sign of a potentially harmful change in the body, doctors stationed at a medical command centre alert the patient and their family within two minutes, along with clear guidance on what needs to be done immediately.

Dr Rahul Chandola, founder of iLive Connect and a cardiothoracic surgeon, said such devices enable predictive monitoring, helping detect illnesses early and in a timely manner, significantly reducing the need for hospitalisation.

The Technology Behind the 'Home ICU'

The FDA- and CE-approved device is worn on the chest and wrist. It continuously tracks the patient's health in real time and transmits the data to doctors at a central command centre.

Senior interventional cardiologist and iLive Connect co-founder Dr Viveka Kumar said it is the world's first doctor-led AI healthcare ecosystem that effectively brings an ICU-like facility into the patient's home.

"At the core of iLive Connect is a small wireless biosensor patch connected to a wearable wristband. Together, they continuously capture vital health parameters, including two-lead ECG, heart rate, respiratory rate, oxygen saturation (SpO₂), body temperature, blood pressure trends, physical activity and heart rate variability. The data is transmitted wirelessly to a secure cloud-based platform, which then delivers it to a dedicated medical command centre in real time," said Kumar.

24/7 Surveillance by Medical Experts

On round-the-clock patient surveillance, Dr Chandola said that highly specialised doctors remain on duty at the command centre 24 hours a day, actively monitoring patients in real time.

"Unlike traditional monitoring systems that respond only after symptoms appear, this system uses AI-driven predictive analytics to detect subtle physiological changes that may indicate the onset of disease well before clinical symptoms develop."

Proven Efficacy in Reducing Hospitalisations

According to Dr Viveka Kumar, medical decisions are taken based on the continuous flow of data reaching the command centre. He explained that if a patient is not getting adequate sleep over a defined period, the system can identify exactly how many hours of sleep were missed on specific days. Analysing such minute health data helps prevent medical emergencies and reduces the need for repeated hospital admissions.

Dr Chandola said iLive Connect is especially effective for senior citizens, patients recently discharged from hospitals and individuals with high health risks. Many patients require constant medical supervision after returning home from the hospital. The system can instantly detect early signs of physical deterioration or changes in vital parameters.

According to available data, a 10-week observational study of 410 patients using iLive Connect showed a 76% reduction in readmissions. The study enabled early identification of complications related to cardiac conditions, blood pressure instability, metabolic disorders and post-discharge complications.

The technology has proven particularly beneficial for senior citizens living alone, patients with chronic illnesses and those recently discharged from hospitals -- a period widely considered critical once hospital care ends and home recovery begins. (ANI)