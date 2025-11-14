The Department of Defence Production will set up a dedicated pavilion at the 44th IITF in New Delhi from Nov 14-27, 2025. The pavilion will highlight the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, showcasing indigenous defence capabilities and innovations.

The Department of Defence Production (DDP) will set up a dedicated pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from November 14 to 27, 2025.

Showcasing 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in Defence

According to an official release, the pavilion will highlight the significant transformation achieved under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, showcasing the growing strength, innovation and self-reliance of the defence manufacturing ecosystem, a press release said.

Key Exhibits and Participants

A wide array of state-of-the-art products, cutting-edge technologies, and innovations across various domains, including land systems, naval platforms, aerospace, and emerging technologies, will be displayed. All 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), along with defence start-ups from the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme, will participate.

Objectives of the Pavilion

The DDP pavilion aims to enhance awareness about India's indigenous defence capabilities and promote collaborations across the Industry and connect with the general public as part of its outreach initiatives.

India International Trade Fair will be held from November 14 to November 27 in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.