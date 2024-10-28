IIT-Kanpur under fire for naming Diwali celebration event as 'Jashn-e-Roshni', deletes post after backlash

The Academics & Career Council of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur named Diwali celebrations event as “Jashn-e-Roshni,”, a move stirring significant public outrage.

IIT-Kanpur under fire for naming Diwali celebration event as 'Jashn-e-Roshni', deletes post after backlash shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

The Academics & Career Council (ANC) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur named Diwali celebrations event as “Jashn-e-Roshni,”, a move stirring significant public outrage. The term "Jashn-e-Roshni," translates to festival of lights in Urdu.

The backlash was swift, with many on social media interpreting the renaming of the Diwali event as a disregard for traditional culture and a potential affront to Hindu cultural values, after which the post was deleted. It was posted on official Instagram handle of IIT Kanpur’s Academic and Career Council (ANC).

Critics questioned why terms like “Deepawali” or “Deepotsav”—which are traditional names for Diwali—were overlooked in favor of Urdu. “Is it too pedestrian for IIT Kanpur’s International Relations Wing to pronounce Diwali or Deepawali?” questioned one user.

Others were more outspoken, accusing the administration of attempting to sound “cool” at the expense of Hindu traditions.

Also read: Man warned by boss for not bringing laptop to Diwali party, triggers work-life balance debate; see post

“What was the dying compulsion to change Diwali to 'Jashn-e-Roshni'?” another outraged commentator wrote. “Are you taunting Hindus of Bharat?”

Several vocal critics warned that they would escalate their protest, threatening to release the names of the event organizers and even involve local religious organizations like Bajrang Dal if their concerns were not addressed.

Public concerns underscore a larger debate around secularism, cultural representation, and institutional sensitivity in India’s leading educational institutions.

While the post has been deleted, IIT Kanpur is yet to issue a formal response addressing these concerns. 

Also read: Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AQI in Noida doubles in 24 hours: Officials cite cross-border pollution from Pakistan AJR

AQI in Noida doubles in 24 hours: Officials cite cross-border pollution from Pakistan

Kerala High Court stays proceedings in POCSO case against Asianet News, cites 'good intent' of report dmn

Kerala High Court stays proceedings in POCSO case against Asianet News, cites 'good intent' of report

On Diwali, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar to visit Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to light 'Chirag' shk

On Diwali, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar to visit Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah to light 'Chirag'

Indian Army neutralizes 3 terrorists following attack on military vehicle in J&K's Akhnoor search operation continues snt

Indian Army eliminates all 3 terrorists responsible for attack on military ambulance in J&K's Akhnoor

Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur WATCH vkp

Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur (WATCH)

Recent Stories

cricket Kerala vs Bengal, Ranji Trophy Day 3: KER fight back, Jalaj Saxena, Salman Nizar stitch together century partnership scr

Ranji Trophy: Kerala fights back against Bengal; Jalaj Saxena scores half-century

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market gcw

Get ready! Top 5 budget-friendly cars set to hit the market

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes RTM

6 Tips for a natural look with false eyelashes

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on ATG

Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah reveal REAL reason behind leaving show; Read on

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon