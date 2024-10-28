IIT-Kanpur under fire for naming Diwali celebration event as 'Jashn-e-Roshni', deletes post after backlash

The Academics & Career Council of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur named Diwali celebrations event as “Jashn-e-Roshni,”, a move stirring significant public outrage.

The Academics & Career Council (ANC) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur named Diwali celebrations event as “Jashn-e-Roshni,”, a move stirring significant public outrage. The term "Jashn-e-Roshni," translates to festival of lights in Urdu.

The backlash was swift, with many on social media interpreting the renaming of the Diwali event as a disregard for traditional culture and a potential affront to Hindu cultural values, after which the post was deleted. It was posted on official Instagram handle of IIT Kanpur’s Academic and Career Council (ANC).

Critics questioned why terms like “Deepawali” or “Deepotsav”—which are traditional names for Diwali—were overlooked in favor of Urdu. “Is it too pedestrian for IIT Kanpur’s International Relations Wing to pronounce Diwali or Deepawali?” questioned one user.

Others were more outspoken, accusing the administration of attempting to sound “cool” at the expense of Hindu traditions.

Also read: Man warned by boss for not bringing laptop to Diwali party, triggers work-life balance debate; see post

“What was the dying compulsion to change Diwali to 'Jashn-e-Roshni'?” another outraged commentator wrote. “Are you taunting Hindus of Bharat?”

Several vocal critics warned that they would escalate their protest, threatening to release the names of the event organizers and even involve local religious organizations like Bajrang Dal if their concerns were not addressed.

Public concerns underscore a larger debate around secularism, cultural representation, and institutional sensitivity in India’s leading educational institutions.

While the post has been deleted, IIT Kanpur is yet to issue a formal response addressing these concerns.

Also read: Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH)

Latest Videos