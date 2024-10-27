Muslim street food vendors hide identity, wear 'Jai Shri Ram' t-shirt, confronted by Bajrang Dal group (WATCH)

In a dramatic incident, Bajrang Dal workers confronted two men for allegedly concealing their religious identity while selling food items at a roadside fast-food stall in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 5:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

In a dramatic incident, Bajrang Dal workers confronted two men for allegedly concealing their religious identity while selling food items at a roadside fast-food stall in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Both the men were wearing t-shirt, which had 'Jai Shri Ram' written on it, apparently in a bid to hide their identity.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), two Bajrang Dal activists visited the eatery owned by one Bauwa Savita to buy snacks and questioned the man's identity. They found the taste of veg kebabs "suspicious" and informed police. The activists got agitated when the accused, upon being questioned by cops, identified himself as Mohammed Kallu.

The vendor, allegedly selling kebabs and parathas while passing as a Sanatani, prompted outrage among Hindu groups, stirring community tensions.

A video of the confrontation between the Bajrang Dal workers and street vendors, leading to chaos has gone viral on social media.

Upon learning of the situation, Bajrang Dal representatives formally lodged a complaint with the local authorities, calling for immediate action against the vendor and the shop owner. They condemned the situation as a breach of trust, suggesting that it deliberately targeted the faith of Hindu customers.

 

 

 

Also read: Karnataka: Clash erupts in Bidar college over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants; 18 students face FIR

 

