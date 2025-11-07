IIT Delhi's IHFC has launched 'Pitch Perfect 2.0', a nationwide startup incubation and acceleration drive in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. The initiative aims to provide a launchpad for transformative deep tech ideas with funding and support.

I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), the Technology Innovation Hub of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has announced the launch of the second edition of its flagship initiative, 'Pitch Perfect 2.0', a nationwide startup incubation and acceleration initiative that has been a game-changer for emerging founders. According to a release, the initiative will be launched in three Indian cities, namely Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Launchpad for Deep Tech Ideas

Pitch Perfect 2.0 is more than just a pitching event; it's a launchpad for transformative deep tech ideas. The initiative has become bolder and bigger in collaboration with Easy Knowledge, Seafund, Fluid Ventures, and Google for Startups. It will give IHFC-incubated startups the added advantage of directly pitching to some of India's top VCs to accelerate their next-level growth, the release said.

Event Schedule and Locations

The pitching events under Pitch Perfect 2.0 will be held in the IIT Alumni Centre, Bengaluru (November 10, 2025); the IIM Mumbai (November 12); and the R&I Park, IIT Delhi (November 17). This year's edition is primed to bring together the best of innovation and investment, uniting passionate founders, leading venture capitalists, and corporate visionaries under one roof.

Opportunities for Founders

Founders will get the unique opportunity to unlock funding, mentorship, and growth pathways directly from the ecosystem's top players. Startups entering the program will receive incubation support of up to Rs 1 crore and acceleration support of up to Rs 5 crores, allowing them to gain instant access to curated investor connections and deal flow, pitch directly to leading VCs, angels, and corporate investors, learn from industry stalwarts through expert-led panel discussions, receive hands-on insights to sharpen your startup strategy, network with peers, mentors, and industry veterans shaping India's innovation ecosystem and explore high-value incubation and acceleration opportunities with IHFC and its partners.

A Movement to Empower Entrepreneurs

Speaking about Pitch Perfect 2.0, IHFC's CEO Ashutosh Dutt Sharma, said, "Pitch Perfect 2.0 is more than an event; it's a movement empowering entrepreneurs to turn bold, disruptive, deep tech ideas into impactful businesses. With the combined strength of IHFC and its partners, this initiative is setting new standards in nurturing India's next wave of unicorns. Join the Movement. Dream. Pitch. Grow. Let your startup story begin here."

(ANI)