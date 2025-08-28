A viral LinkedIn post by Aarav Rangwani highlights a housekeeper’s plight at IIT Bombay, exposing the arrogance and lack of civic sense in premier institutions where some students justify disrespect with “hum paise dete hai.”

Mumbai: A recent LinkedIn post by Aarav Rangwani, an IIT Bombay student, has gone viral for highlighting a disturbing incident on campus. In his post, he recalled a conversation with a housekeeper who expressed helplessness after repeatedly asking students to maintain basic hygiene. When reminded to flush toilets or dispose of trash properly, some students arrogantly responded with, “Hum paise dete hai” (We pay money). This dismissive attitude, Rangwani wrote, shook him to the core.

Housekeeper Opens Up About Daily Struggles

The housekeeper narrated how his routine work is constantly disrupted and disrespected by students:

Washrooms are used even while he is cleaning.

Trash meant for dustbins is left on top of water coolers.

Urinals are not flushed, leaving foul smells behind.

Toilets are used without even pouring water afterwards.

Empty liquor bottles are abandoned on windows.

He expressed helplessness, saying that no matter how much he cleans, the cycle continues:

“Aaj main saaf karunga aur kal dekhna wapas ganda kar denge.” (Today I will clean, and tomorrow they will make it dirty again.)

When he requested cooperation, students reportedly retorted: “Hum paise dete hai.” This left him disheartened, forcing him to stop speaking up.

The Larger Problem Of Entitlement

The casual use of “we pay money” reflects a worrying mindset. It assumes that paying fees or salaries grants the right to misuse resources and mistreat staff. While money can pay for services, it cannot justify entitlement or disrespect.

Such attitudes not only demoralise workers but also erode the culture of mutual respect that institutions strive to uphold.

Not Limited To Premier Institutions

Students and alumni across India pointed out that this is not an isolated case. Many institutions face similar issues:

Broken switchboards with pen caps jammed inside.

Damaged mirrors and lifts in hostels.

Excuses like “Fee di hai, aise hi wasool karenge” (We have paid fees, so we will use it however we want).

Such actions highlight how even educated youth sometimes neglect basic civic responsibility.

Education Without Values

While IITs and other top institutions represent excellence in academics, this incident reveals that degrees alone do not make individuals responsible citizens. Respect for sanitation workers, guards, and support staff must go hand in hand with academic achievement.

True education is not reflected in grades or degrees but in empathy, humility, and civic sense.

Users React To The Viral Post

The post drew strong reactions online, with many people expressing anger and disappointment at such behavior. One user wrote:

“Yes, we always say do the job you like...!!! But these people can do it the same way.....they are speechless.... their economic situation forced them to do it.....beneath all...so called educated in IIT's are with more arrogance and empty pride of this elite education (not all but many..).... humanity is first ...even we have received a mail to flush toilets after using from hostel warden ..that's the way someone are.... nothing to say...civic sense.”

Another user expanded the debate to include other campus staff: “If you talk with security guards and gatekeepers, you will be shaken to the core by the stories they share. Their struggles go unheard, and their dignity is often ignored.”

A Call For Change

The debate has sparked calls for premier institutions to not only focus on academic excellence but also on sensitizing students about dignity of labor, respect for staff, and civic responsibility. As Rangwani wrote, beneath every uniform and job description is a human being who deserves respect.