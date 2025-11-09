The curtain raiser for the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 was held at Panjab University, Chandigarh. The main festival will take place from December 6-9. MoES Secretary Dr. M. Ravichandran was the Chief Guest.

The Curtain Raiser Ceremony of the 11th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025 was organised today at Panjab University, Chandigarh. The event marked the beginning of the celebrations for IISF 2025, which will be held from December 6 to 9 at Panjab University. The programme commenced with the Panjab University Song, followed by the traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony and the Saraswati Vandana, which invoked the spirit of knowledge and enlightenment, according to a release from the Ministry of Earth Science.

Science's Pivotal Role in Viksit Bharat 2047

Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, Dr. Ravichandran highlighted that while ESTIC follows a top-to-bottom approach, IISF brings a bottom-to-top movement, taking science to the people. He emphasised the importance of nurturing curiosity and enthusiasm among young minds, adding that it is essential to celebrate science in a way that inspires the next generation to innovate and explore. Referring to India's developmental vision, Ravichandran stated that for achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047, science, technology and innovation will play a pivotal role, and without strengthening these areas, the nation cannot reach its desired milestones. He underlined IISF's role as a people-centric initiative aimed at transforming scientific understanding into a celebration of creativity and progress.

Promoting Scientific Temper and Innovation

The event was attended by Shiv Kumar Sharma, National Organising Secretary, VIBHA; A. Surya Chandra Rao, Director, IITM Pune; Prof. Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University; Meenakshi Goyal, Director, R&D Cell, Panjab University; and Prof. Gaurav Verma, Coordinator, IISF 2025, Panjab University, among others. As a mark of respect, dignitaries were felicitated with shawls by the organising committee.

In her welcome address, Prof. Renu Vig expressed pride in hosting the Curtain Raiser Ceremony and reaffirmed Panjab University's commitment to promoting scientific research and innovation. Shiv Kumar Sharma and A. Surya Chandra Rao also highlighted the importance of science communication and the need to engage youth in building a scientific temper across the country, the release stated.

About IISF 2025

IISF 2025 will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Science & Technology, Department of Space, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Department of Atomic Energy, in association with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), Panjab University and the Government of Haryana. IISF aims to celebrate science as a festival of learning, innovation and collaboration, promoting public engagement with science and technology.

The IISF 2025 will be held at Panjab University, Chandigarh, from December 6 to 9, bringing together scientists, innovators, researchers, educators, and students from across India to showcase scientific achievements and foster collaboration towards building an Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. (ANI)