Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that legal action will be taken against anyone involved in corruption, following Sanjeev Arora's arrest. He also praised the Parsi community's contributions and affirmed India's safety for minorities.

After the Enforcement Directorate arrested Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with an ongoing Rs 100 crore money laundering case, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that if anyone "loots people's money", there will be legal action.

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Action Against Corruption is as per Law: Rijiju

"If anyone indulges in corruption, there will be action. The Prime Minister has said from the beginning that I will neither be corrupt nor allow corruption. We are working very cleanly; whether in a government position or a non-government position, if anyone oppresses, loots people's money, or does illegal work, there will be legal action. There is no political angle to this," Rijiju said.

His remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested the AAP leader and Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with an ongoing Rs 100 crore money laundering investigation linked to alleged fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions. Arora's arrest came after a day-long search operation carried out across multiple locations associated with him and his business entities. The raids were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Rijiju further said that the government remains committed to transparency and accountability in public life, underlining that action is taken strictly as per law in cases of wrongdoing.

Rijiju Praises Parsi Community, Rejects Minority Safety Propaganda

During his address at a separate event in Mumbai, Rijiju also spoke about the Parsi community, praising its contribution to India's growth and rejecting concerns about the safety and security of minorities in the country. "No one from the Parsi community says India is unsafe, that we are afraid, or that we have any complaints. People from this community have always supported and moved the country forward. Parsis are also economically capable. The Indian population is very large, and we can think about reducing the population, but we cannot tolerate the Parsi population decreasing," he said.

The BJP leader added, "We don't have the right to tell you anything, but we are concerned about you. And your community should think about the population. I am ready to change policies for the Parsi people. I have sought suggestions from community members and we will move in a positive direction for them."

Rijiju also asserted that India remains one of the safest countries for minorities, rejecting criticism on the issue. "The Parsi community does not ask for any kind of support or financial support. India is not a safe place, which is propaganda; India is the safest place for minorities," he said.

'Ashoi' Book on Zoroastrian Wisdom Launched

The Union Minister was speaking at a book launch event in Mumbai titled Ashoi, authored by businessman Piruz Areez Khambatta. The event also marked the unveiling of an entrepreneurial fund aimed at supporting next-generation enterprises.

The book, titled Ashoi - The Zoroastrian Art of Success and Immortality, was launched at The Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. It distils 3,000 years of Zoroastrian wisdom into 51 principles for life and leadership, focusing on values such as purity of thought, word, and deed, and the concept of "Ashoi" as a guiding philosophy of ethical living and success.

The launch was attended by several dignitaries, including Milind Deora, Justice (Retd) Shahrukh J Kathawalla, former judge of the Bombay High Court, Vada Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor, High Priest of Iranshah Atash Behram, Udvada, and Berjis Desai, member of the National Commission for Minorities, along with members of the Parsi community, civil society representatives, and business leaders.

Entrepreneurial Fund Unveiled

Following the book launch, an entrepreneurial fund was also unveiled in a knowledge partnership with the World Zarathushti Chamber of Commerce (WZCC), aimed at mentoring and supporting young entrepreneurs, particularly from the Parsi community. The initiative seeks to provide financial assistance, strategic guidance, and mentorship for early-stage ventures.

The organisers said the fund aims to encourage youth participation in entrepreneurship, including those based in India as well as those looking to return and build enterprises domestically, aligning with the broader vision of a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Speaking at the event, Piruz Areez Khambatta said the book attempts to bring ancient Zoroastrian wisdom into a modern context. "In today's fast-moving and constantly changing world, I believe people are searching for values and principles that can bring greater meaning, balance and direction to their lives. The principles of integrity, purpose, discipline and ethical living have played a significant role in shaping the lives of most Parsis. Through this book, I have attempted to bring ancient Zoroastrian wisdom into a modern and practical context," he said.

He added, "While it draws from this heritage, its message is meant for one and all. This is not so much a religious book as it is a practical guide to becoming a better person, and as we better ourselves, we contribute to the vital task of nation-building. I hope that individuals and families can use these timeless teachings as a guide to build a meaningful, successful and fulfilling life."

The event was organised by the Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and the Rasna Foundation, the CSR arms of Rasna Pvt Ltd, as part of their initiatives in education and knowledge dissemination. The launch event concluded with discussions on entrepreneurship, heritage, and community-led development, with speakers emphasising the role of ethical leadership and innovation in nation-building.