    ‘If a Muslim becomes PM...’: Yati Narsinghanand at it again, booked for hate speech

    Delhi Police late Sunday night issued a statement saying an FIR has been lodged over the inflammatory speeches.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 1:16 PM IST

    Yati Narsinghanand, arrested in the Haridwar hate speech case and out on bail after weeks in custody, delivered a speech exhorting Hindus to pick up arms claiming they faced the threat of conversion and violence if a “Muslim is made Prime Minister,” in a mahapanchayat held in Delhi on Sunday.

    Delhi Police late Sunday night issued a statement saying an FIR has been lodged over the inflammatory speeches. “Some of the speakers including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati… and Suresh Chauhanke, Chief Editor of Sudarshan News, uttered words promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between two communities,” the FIR registered at the Mukharjee Nagar police station said.

    Following his controversial speech, an FIR under sections 153A [Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language...] and 188 of the Indian Penal Code was filed by the Delhi Police.

    Three FIRs have been lodged in connection with the event, police said, adding that legal action is being taken against those spreading rumours and misinformation using various platforms, including through social media.

    All cases are being investigated and no arrests have been made yet, police said. In a statement, the Delhi Police said a request letter seeking permission for organising the event was received in North-West district from Preet Singh, president, Save India Foundation. Singh is a resident of outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, PTI reported.

    “The request was denied on the ground that the organiser had no permission from the land-owning agency -- Delhi Development Authority -- for organising this sabha at the Burari ground. Despite the denial by Delhi Police, on Sunday, organiser Preet Singh reached the Burari ground with his supporters in the morning and started organising the Hindu Mahapanchayat Sabha. Around 700-800 people gathered at the event place and the invitees of the organiser started delivering speeches from the stage,” the statement said.

    A police team reached the venue of the event. Some of the speakers, including Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, and Suresh Chauhanke, chief editor of Sudarshan News, uttered words promoting disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between two communities, PTI reported.

    Earlier, Yati Narsinghanand was arrested for making a provocative speech against Muslims at a Dharam Sansad in Haridwar in December 2021. He was later granted bail.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 1:16 PM IST
