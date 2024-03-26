Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Idol of Lord Ram unearthed in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur; discovery challenges political narratives (WATCH)

    Visuals have emerged of a centuries-old idol of Lord Ram discovered during excavation in Thiruvarur, contradicting claims by certain political factions about Lord Ram's existence. Found in the hometown of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, this finding challenges narratives questioning Lord Ram's historical authenticity

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Visuals have emerged of a centuries-old idol of Lord Ram that was discovered during excavation for a construction project in Thiruvarur, the hometown of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. This revelation challenges the persistent assertions by Dravidian, leftist, and other political factions that Lord Ram is merely a mythical figure associated with North India.

    The unearthing of Lord Ram's idol, buried beneath the soil in Thiruvarur district, stands in stark contrast to the narrative propagated by parties such as the DMK, Left, Dravidar Kazhagam, VCK, and NTK. This finding holds particular significance in light of the contentious 2007 Sethusamudram project controversy, during which DMK's M Karunanidhi openly questioned the historical existence of Lord Ram.

    The village of Perumalakaram in Tiruvarur district was suddenly thrust into the spotlight following the discovery. Marimuthu, the local flower shop owner, stumbled upon the ancient murti of Lord Ram while excavating the foundation for his house. Crafted from a revered 5-metal alloy known as panchaloha (Aimpon), the precious murti stands approximately 2 feet tall.

    Amidst jubilation, villagers also unearthed a string lamp, a chain for hanging the lamp, and a headband, further reinforcing the perception of the discovery as a divine blessing. Government authorities were promptly notified of the find, prompting a visit to the site for inspection.

    Rajkumar, the village administrative officer, along with Tahsildar Devendran, assumed responsibility for managing the situation. Acting swiftly, they seized the idol and arranged for its transportation to the Tahsildar's office. Devendran emphasized that the true nature and value of the statue could only be ascertained following examination by archaeologists.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
