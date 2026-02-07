The Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30MKI and the Royal Thai Air Force’s Gripen fighter aircraft will conduct a joint exercise in the North Malacca Strait near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on February 9.

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi-30MKI and the Royal Thai Air Force’s Gripen fighter aircraft will conduct a joint exercise in the North Malacca Strait near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on February 9. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability, share best practices, and strengthen defense cooperation between the two nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In addition, the Indian Air Force will deploy mid-air refueling tankers and an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) as part of the exercise.

Sources in the Indian Air Force said, “A total of 4–6 Su-30MKI fighters and a similar number of Gripens are scheduled to participate in the exercise.”

The Indian Navy will also deploy warships in the surrounding sea to support search-and-rescue operations. The Su-30MKI jets will take off from an Indian airbase in the Andamans, while the Gripens will operate from a Thai airbase.

Strategic Significance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located at the junction of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea, near the Strait of Malacca, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are strategically critical for projecting power and monitoring key sea lanes. The islands allow India to track foreign military movements and maintain a presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Notably, the Strait of Malacca is among the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

The exercise will test the ability of air assets to operate in remote and challenging environments, preparing forces for rapid deployment in response to natural disasters, maritime threats, or conflicts.

“It will also evaluate logistics, airlift, and mid-air refueling capabilities over long distances.”

“This joint air exercise between India and Thailand will reinforce India’s role in the Indo-Pacific security architecture,” a source said.

More Exercises Ahead

Over the next two months, the Indian Air Force plans three major exercises with friendly foreign air forces, including those of France, the USA, and Greece.