Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Northeast has progressed "from being nearly abandoned during the 1962 war" to "sending a powerful message of aerial dominance" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of its 93rd Anniversary celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) presented a spectacular flying display over the majestic Brahmaputra River in Guwahati.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "Thank You Guwahati for turning out in full strength to witness the spectacular Flying Display 2025 organised by IAF. From being nearly abandoned during the 1962 war to sending such a powerful message of aerial dominance, the North East has come a long way under the visionary leadership of Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji."

IAF Celebrates 93rd Anniversary in Guwahati

On the occasion of the 93rd Indian Air Force Day, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, honouring the bravery and dedication of air force personnel, witnessed an Air Show, displaying the Air Force's skill, precision, and valour at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh were also present on the occasion.

The flying display encapsulated this year's theme for the celebrations,"Infallible Impervious and Precise"- "acuuk, abhedy v sttiik".

Governor Acharya Hails 'Magnificent' Spectacle

Hailing the aerobatic exposition of the Air Force, Governor Acharya said, "The mighty roar of the C-17 in the sky, the flight of the indigenous Tejas, the speed of the Mirage 2000, and the precision of the Rafale showcased India's strength and confidence in a magnificent way. The spectacle filled every Indian heart with pride, a sense of security, and patriotism."