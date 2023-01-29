Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF jets crash: Officials retrieve Mirage plane's black box, part of Sukhoi flight data recorder

    The SU-30MKI is a twin-seater combat jet, while the Mirage 2000, manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, is a single-seater aircraft. Both the jets had taken off from the Gwalior Air Force station.

    Senior officials on Sunday (January 29) said that the black box of Mirage 2000 and a part of the flight data recorder of Sukhoi-30MKI jet, which crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, have been found from the wreckage.

    On Saturday, two frontline combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training mission in Morena, resulting in the death of a wing commander while two other pilots ejected safely.

    Defence experts have said it is probable that the Russian-designed Sukhoi-30MKI jet and the French Mirage-2000 had a mid-air collision, but there was no official comment on it from the IAF.

    Morena Collector Ankit Asthana had said the debris of both the aircraft fell in the Pahargarh area of the district. Some debris also fell in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, which borders Madhya Pradesh.

    What is black box?

    A black box, or the flight data recorder, is an electronic recording device placed in an aircraft and helps in the investigation of flight accidents.

    "The black box of the Mirage aircraft has been found from the wreckage in the Pahargarh area of Morena. A part of the Sukhoi aircraft's black box has also been found and the remaining part of the recorder might have fallen in Bharatpur," Morena Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri told a news agency.

    While the Mirage aircraft's pilot, identified as Wing Commander Hanumanth Rao Sarathi, died in the accident, the two pilots of the Sukhoi aircraft managed to eject and were taken to a military hospital, they had said.

