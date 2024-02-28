Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IAF gave us 4 officers; after training and evaluation we will select Gaganyaan crew: ISRO chief

    ISRO Chief S Somanath said that the Gaganyaan Mission will be carried out in 2025. Sending only one astronaut on the maiden mission is also under consideration.

    IAF gave us 4 officers; after training and evaluation we will select Gaganyaan crew: ISRO chief anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said that the Gaganyaan mission will be carried out in 2025. However, three unmanned missions will be conducted before launch. The first unmanned mission will be by July this year. ISRO Chairman was speaking exclusively to Asianet News stating that two more unmanned missions will be conducted next year.

    The first manned Gaganyaan mission will carry a maximum of two passengers. Sending only one traveler on the maiden mission is also under consideration. One of the four selected will visit the International Space Station before the Gaganyaan journey.

    Somanath said, "Considering the current progress of the Gaganyaan, we expect to launch the mission by the end of 2025. This year, we have to at least do two uncrewed missions and three crew abort safety missions by mid-next year. If all these tests are conducted successfully, only then we can launch the Gaganyaan mission with the crew in the vehicle."

    When can we launch the first unmanned mission?

    "We expect to launch it by June-July this year. We need three launches before the actual mission. The first crew module will be non-pressurised, and the other two crew modules will be pressurised ones. This year two and next year one launch, that is how we have planned now. " 

    After ISRO Chief, we have a Malayali as a captain for Gaganyaan....

    "There's nothing like that. All four are equally talented and qualified individuals and among them, we have to select. These are the four individuals given by the Air Force. Their training has been completed and an evaluation process will take place. So before the mission only, the person will be selected for the mission. There is no leader as such."

    "Indian Air Force and experts will conduct their physical and psychological tests. After all these are done, the highly qualified person for the mission will be selected," he said.

    What about our Indian Space Station? 

    "In 2035, we will have the Indian Space Station. PM Modi announced that India should have its space station and astronauts should keep travelling to the station. We will launch the station by 2028 in the initial stage and its design is soon going to be completed."

    "The program with NASA was decided a few months ago. The US president and our Prime Minister's discussion paved the way for this idea. We have already selected the astronaut and informed NASA about it."

    What are the next main projects?

    One is, of course, the continuation of Gaganyaan as we have to launch more for the mission. Secondly, the Indian Space Station should be set up. Then Chandrayaan's sample returns and several satellites are to be launched.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Feb 27) revealed the names of four astronauts selected for India's groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission. He formally introduced the chosen quartet at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. PM Modi met astronaut-designates for Gaganyaan Mission - Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap and Wing Commander S Shukla - at VSSC.

    The Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2025, aims to propel humans into space, positioning them in a Low Earth Orbit approximately 400 kilometres above the Earth's surface for a three-day mission. Employing an LVM3 rocket equipped with diverse propulsion systems, including solid, liquid, and cryogenic stages, the mission represents a historic leap in India's space exploration endeavours.
     

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Vikramaditya Singh, the royal who jolted the Congress governent in Himachal Pradesh?

    Who is Vikramaditya Singh, the royal who jolted the Congress governent in Himachal Pradesh?

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    3500 kg drugs worth over Rs 1000 crore seized during NCB-Navy joint operation off Gujarat coast

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-86 February 28 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM vkp

    Pak Zindabad slogan at Congress MP's celebration: FIR lodged, FSL to check raw footage, says Karnataka HM

    Recent Stories

    Who is Vikramaditya Singh, the royal who jolted the Congress governent in Himachal Pradesh?

    Who is Vikramaditya Singh, the royal who jolted the Congress governent in Himachal Pradesh?

    Crisis in construction sector: Kerala Government contractors to hold strike on March 4 across the state rkn

    Crisis in construction sector: Kerala Government contractors to hold strike on March 4 across the state

    cricket NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test osf

    NZ vs AUS: Vettori's insights a boon, but Australia's batting form raises concerns for Wellington Test

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    Major setback for Congress in Himachal Pradesh; Minister Vikramaditya Singh quits Sukhu government

    cricket KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment osf

    KL Rahul's Dharamsala Test participation uncertain; Sent to London for injury assessment

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon