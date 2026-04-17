In Madhya Pradesh, Dinesh Lodhi, son of a BJP MLA, allegedly injured five people with his SUV. Witnesses reported the vehicle was speeding and using a siren. Lodhi’s purported lack of remorse and threats to bystanders fueled public outrage.

A major controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh after Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, was accused of mowing down five people with his Mahindra Thar in Shivpuri district, triggering outrage over alleged reckless driving and political privilege.

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According to local reports, the incident took place on a crowded road when the SUV allegedly struck several pedestrians, leaving five injured. Witnesses said the vehicle was being driven at speed and was using a loud siren moments before the crash. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment while police began investigating the circumstances of the incident.

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The case drew sharper attention after victims claimed Dinesh Lodhi showed little remorse after the collision. According to those present at the scene, he allegedly told them, “I was blaring the siren, why didn’t they move?” The remark quickly spread online and has become the focal point of criticism surrounding the case.

Lodhi also threatened bystanders filming him: "Don't record a video, son."

The injured - Sanjay Parihar, Ashish Parihar, Anshul Parihar, Sita Verma and Pooja Soni - were rushed to the hospital with injuries to their heads, limbs and shoulders.

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Some victims also alleged that they were later pressured not to escalate the matter because of the family’s political influence. These allegations have intensified public anger, with many questioning whether powerful families continue to believe they can avoid accountability even in serious incidents involving public safety.

Authorities have registered a case and are examining whether the use of the siren on the vehicle was legal. Police are also reviewing eyewitness statements and vehicle details to determine whether charges of negligent or dangerous driving should be strengthened.

MLA Pritam Lodhi said the law must take its course.

"For an MLA, the public comes first, not family. The victims must get justice," he said.

The incident has sparked fresh debate over the misuse of sirens by politically connected individuals and the broader issue of road safety in India. Many on social media are demanding strict action, saying the law must apply equally regardless of political connections.

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