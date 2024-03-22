'I look forward to talks...': PM Modi depart for 2-day Bhutan visit; check details

Ahead of PM Modi's arrival, Bhutan witnessed the adornment of posters and billboards across the nation, extending warm greetings to the esteemed guest. The fervent display of hospitality underscores the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect shared between India and Bhutan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 22) embarked on a two-day visit to Bhutan, marking an endeavor to strengthen the partnership between India and Bhutan. PM Modi's departure for Bhutan follows planning and comes after the visit was initially delayed due to adverse weather conditions in the Himalayan nation.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi expressed his eagerness to engage in various programs aimed at fortifying the India-Bhutan partnership. Through his social media platform, PM Modi conveyed his willingness for discussions with key Bhutanese dignitaries, including His Majesty the King of Bhutan and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

The visit, originally slated for March 21 to March 22, faced postponement due to adverse weather conditions in Bhutan. However, concerted efforts through diplomatic channels led to the rescheduling of the visit, ensuring the continuity of planned engagements and discussions between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the visit as an opportune moment for both nations to exchange perspectives on bilateral and regional affairs. PM Modi's discussions with Bhutanese counterparts are expected to center on enhancing the robust partnership between the two countries and exploring avenues for collaborative growth and prosperity.

PM Modi's visit to Bhutan follows the recent visit of Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay to India, underscoring the reciprocal nature of diplomatic engagements.