Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu has denied wrongdoing following a Supreme Court order for a CBI inquiry into corruption allegations. The probe involves contracts awarded to his family. Khandu welcomed the probe, calling it politically motivated.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has denied any wrongdoing in response to the Supreme Court's order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption in public works contracts linked to his family members. "I am innocent," Khandu told the media on the order of the CBI preliminary enquiry. "My government will cooperate in every possible way to find out the facts," he added.

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The inquiry was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations that several public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms associated with Khandu's family members between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2025. The apex court instructed the CBI to conduct the preliminary inquiry and submit a status report within 16 weeks.

CM Responds to Protests

In response to a mass three-day sit-in protest led by Byabang Joram, the President of Arunachal Civil Society in Itanagar, demanding Khandu's resignation to allow for a free and fair investigation, the Chief Minister reiterated his position on democratic rights. "It is healthy to raise a voice in democracy as it's our fundamental right, but it should be done with ethics and non-violence," Khandu stated.

'My Government is Clean': Khandu

He further stressed that he had not resorted to personal legal representation during previous legal proceedings in the Supreme Court. "Two years ago, when this matter came before the Supreme Court, I did not deploy any personal advocate; I was confident that I am not guilty," Khandu said. "For the last ten years, I have been pressing to root out corruption from the state, and several reforms and developments in Arunachal Pradesh stand as evidence that my government is clean and for the people," he added.

Khandu further welcomed the CBI inquiry, asserting that it was politically motivated and that his government would fully cooperate with the investigation. "We welcome the CBI preliminary enquiry by the Supreme Court, and our government will fully cooperate with the officials of the CBI to conduct and trace out the truth, which is politically motivated," he added.

Background of the Allegations

The Supreme Court's intervention follows a petition filed by Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena, seeking a CBI or SIT investigation into the alleged corruption. The petition claims that Khandu's family members were awarded multiple government contracts, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

The inquiry will also examine whether public works contracts were unfairly directed to companies owned by Khandu's family members, including his father Dorjee Khandu's second wife, Rinchin Drema, and his nephew, Tsering Tashi. In a helicopter crash in 2011, Dorjee Khandu died when he was the Chief Minister. Rinchin Drema's firm, Brand Eagles, has been awarded a large number of government contracts despite there being a clear conflict of interest, the petitioner claimed.

The PIL claimed that when there is evidence of government contracts being awarded only to the firms of family members of the Chief Minister and his close associates, then it is reasonable to draw an inference that such favour for government contract works of vast magnitude could not have been possible without direct knowledge, consent, and active support of the minister concerned. (ANI)