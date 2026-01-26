Hyderabad Police's SHE Teams resolved 1,149 harassment complaints and caught 3,826 offenders red-handed in 2025. The teams used undercover operations to tackle stalking, blackmail, and cybercrime, with a significant rise in digital offences.

The Hyderabad Police's SHE Teams resolved 1,149 complaints over the past year and apprehended 3,826 individuals caught red-handed for various forms of harassment in 2025, according to an official release. Using a combination of undercover surveillance, decoy operations and technical expertise, the specialised women-safety wing of the city police took swift action against offenders involved in stalking, blackmail, cyber harassment and other crimes targeting women.

Police Commissioner Vows Firm Action

Reiterating that women's safety remains a non-negotiable priority for the Hyderabad Police, Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, warned that harassment--particularly digital blackmail and cyberstalking--will be dealt with firmly and without compromise. "No offender should assume anonymity or that technology will shield them from the law. We will pursue every complaint with seriousness and ensure strict legal action," the Commissioner said, as per the release.

Confidentiality and Victim Support Assured

Urging women not to suffer in silence, the Commissioner stated that fear of stigma or exposure should never deter victims from seeking help. "Your identity and dignity will be protected. Confidentiality is our responsibility, and the police will stand with every woman who approaches us," he added, assuring swift response and victim-centric handling of complaints.

Timely Interventions and Survivor Testimonials

The interventions of the SHE Teams have provided timely relief to women in distress. In one case, a young woman who had shared personal photographs with a friend was later blackmailed for money. Caught between fear of social stigma and repeated threats, she approached the SHE Teams, leading to immediate intervention. In another instance, a working professional who continued to face stalking and threats despite blocking the accused was provided protection and legal support, the release noted.

One survivor, a 22-year-old who was targeted after a fallout with a terminal acquaintance, recounted her ordeal. "I was living in a constant state of terror, paralysed by the fear that a single click of a button by my harasser would destroy my reputation and my family's honour," she said. "I felt suffocated and saw no way out until I reached out to the SHE Teams. They did not just apprehend the culprit; they handled my case with such sensitivity and confidentiality that I finally felt my dignity was restored."

A working professional, who was stalked for months by a man threatening violence if she did not reciprocate his feelings, shared the psychological toll of the harassment. "What began as unwanted attention soon escalated into a daily nightmare of stalking and death threats. My workplace, which used to be my safe space, felt like a trap because I was being shadowed every single day," she remarked. "The SHE Teams stepped in like a protective shield, transforming me from a helpless target into a confident woman who no longer looked over her shoulder in fear," she added.

Analysis Reveals Rise in Cyber Offences

Furthermore, an analysis of cases registered during the year pointed to a worrying rise in cyber-related offences. Blackmail emerged as the most common complaint, with 366 victims seeking assistance. Offenders typically befriended women on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, gained their trust, and later misused recorded video calls or private photographs to extort money or sexual favours. In several cases, former partners used old images to threaten victims, often attempting to disrupt their future marriages or personal lives, the release noted.

Psychological Voyeurism and Digital Harassment

Police also observed a rise in what they termed "psychological voyeurism," where offenders exploit the anonymity of digital platforms to harass women. The SHE Teams resolved 121 cases of midnight harassment through internet calls and 82 cases involving fake profiles and the circulation of obscene content on WhatsApp. At least 50 women reported severe mental distress due to repeated abusive calls from untraceable numbers, which were later identified using forensic analysis.

Breach of Promise to Marry

The teams further handled 98 cases of breach of promise to marry, where men allegedly exploited women emotionally, physically, or financially under the pretext of marriage before abandoning them. Psychological counselling was provided to the victims, and criminal proceedings were initiated against the accused.

Proactive Policing and Preventive Measures

In addition to complaint-based action, the SHE Teams maintained a strong preventive presence on the ground. Fifteen teams operating in plain clothes conducted surveillance and decoy operations at bus stations, colleges, and other crowded public places. Of the 3,826 individuals apprehended, most were counselled along with their family members, while serious cases led to FIRs, arrests, and judicial custody, according to the release.

How to Report Harassment

The Hyderabad Police have urged citizens to report any form of harassment by dialling 100 or contacting the SHE Teams via WhatsApp at 9490616555, the release emphasised. (ANI)