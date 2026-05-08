Hyderabad-based startup Makers Hive is developing affordable bionic arms that are changing lives. Their flagship product, KalArm, has enabled users like 24-year-old Vamsi to regain independence after losing a limb.

In a world where losing a limb can drastically alter a person's independence, technology is now stepping in to rewrite that reality. In Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City, an innovative startup is developing affordable bionic arms that are not only restoring basic functions but also rebuilding confidence and dignity for persons with disabilities.

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A Story of Renewed Independence

One such inspiring story is that of 24-year-old Vamsi from Hyderabad. A tragic electrical accident in 2017 resulted in the loss of his arm, changing his life overnight. Today, however, he is living independently again with the help of a bionic hand developed by Makers Hive.

"After the electric shock in 2017, I lost my hand," said Vamsi, Executive at Makers Hive. "I have been using the bionic hand for the past two and a half years. Now I can do all my daily activities easily--typing in the office, cutting vegetables at home, and even riding a bike."

Vamsi's journey from patient to professional is now part of the same organisation that helped transform his life, highlighting the human impact behind this technological breakthrough.

The Innovation: Makers Hive and KalArm

At the centre of this innovation is Makers Hive, a Hyderabad-based deep-tech company working on advanced prosthetics. Their flagship product, KalArm, is a low-cost, lightweight, 3D-printed myoelectric bionic hand designed for accessibility and customisation. Founder and CEO Pranav Vempati said the inspiration behind the work comes from India's scientific pioneers. "I was deeply inspired by Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Dr. M.S. Swaminathan," said Vempati. "Even I wanted to build something meaningful that could restore dignity and Independence. KalArm is fully functional, affordable, and designed to give people a second chance at life."

KalArm offers up to 18 different grip patterns, enabling users to perform a wide range of tasks--from holding objects to writing and daily household work. Unlike conventional prosthetic devices that are often prohibitively expensive, KalArm is priced at less than Rs 5 lakh, compared to international devices that can cost Rs 30-40 lakh. This affordability has attracted attention beyond India as well. Patients from abroad are now also turning to Hyderabad for access to this technology. A patient from Romania, Razwan Alexandru Simon, shared his experience of using the device, reflecting the global demand for accessible prosthetic innovation.

Behind the Bionic Hand: Production and Philosophy

Inside Makers Hive's facility, each bionic hand undergoes a detailed production process involving design, 3D printing, assembly, and rigorous quality checks. The focus remains consistent at every stage: durability, precision, and user comfort. Chief Technology Officer Chanakya Gone explained the philosophy behind the work, saying the goal is not just to build devices, but to restore independence.

A Shift in Indian Innovation

At its core, Makers Hive represents a growing shift in Indian innovation--where engineering is increasingly focused on solving real human challenges. What once required expensive imports is now being built domestically, making advanced prosthetics more accessible to those who need them most.

For users like Vamsi, however, the impact goes beyond technology. It is about reclaiming everyday life. "I can now do everything on my own," he said simply.

In Hyderabad, technology is not just advancing--it is restoring hope, one bionic hand at a time.