Hyderabad's Keesara SHO and SI were arrested by the ACB for accepting a ₹5 lakh bribe. In a separate incident in New Delhi, the CBI arrested an MCD official and two others in a ₹15 lakh bribery case related to illegal hoardings.

Hyderabad Cops Caught Taking Bribe

Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) City Range-1 unit caught two senior officers attached to the Keesara Police Station red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh on Wednesday night, September 16. The accused officials have been identified as Station House Officer (SHO) / Circle Inspector Arkapally Anjaneyulu and Sub-Inspector (SI) Dyapa Gnanender Reddy are taken into custody.

According to an ACB official, "On 16.09.2026 at 2325 hours, on the instructions of (AO-1) Arkapally Anjaneyulu, Inspector of Police/SHO, Keesara Police Station, Malkajgiri Zone, Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate, the (AO-2) Dyapa Gnanender Reddy, Sub-Inspector of Police, Keesara Police Station, Malkajgiri Zone, Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate was caught red handed by the ACB, City Range-1 unit when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs.5,00,000/- from the Complainant for doing an official favor, i.e., 'for granting station bail and not harassing the complainant and his friend in the case already registered at Keesara Police Station.'"

The tainted bribe amount of ₹5,00,000 was recovered from the possession of the AO-2 at his instance. Thus, the AO-1 and AO-2 performed their duty improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage. Therefore, the AO-1 and AO-2 are being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases, Nampally, for judicial remand. The case is under investigation. The details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.

CBI Busts Bribery Racket in New Delhi

Meanwhile, in a separate case from the capital, New Delhi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including a public servant, in New Delhi while allegedly transacting a bribe of Rs 15,00,000. The CBI registered the instant case on September 16, 2026, against an Inspector of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others on allegations that they were indulging in corrupt activities and obtaining bribes for allowing the installation and display of billboards, hoardings and LED displays even after the expiry of the tender period.

Following registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap on September 16 and arrested a Senior Secretariat Assistant, MCD, and two private persons while allegedly transacting the bribe amount of Rs 15,00,000 in New Delhi. During searches conducted in connection with the case, the agency also recovered substantial cash amounting to Rs 25.25 lakh. Further searches at different locations are underway, and the investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)