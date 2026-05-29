Hyderabad police arrested notorious rowdy sheeter Syed Sayeed Bahadur for creating a nuisance and attempting to extort Rs 10,000 from a hotel. He refused to pay his bill, threatened staff, and injured himself with a blade to demand money.

Abids Police arrested and remanded a notorious rowdy sheeter, identified as Syed Sayeed Bahadur alias Bhadur (54), a car driver and resident of Hylam Colony, Bhagavathi Nagar, Hyderabad, for allegedly creating a violent nuisance, criminal intimidation and attempting to extort money from the staff of Taj Mahal Hotel, Abids.

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The Extortion Attempt

According to Abids Police, the accused visited the hotel, consumed food and attempted to leave without paying the bill. When hotel staff demanded payment, he allegedly became aggressive, abused the staff and claimed to be a dangerous rowdy sheeter with multiple criminal cases. The accused pulled out a blade and inflicted injuries on himself, threatening to commit suicide inside the hotel and circulate videos on social media unless the management paid him Rs 10,000.

Based on a complaint lodged by the hotel manager, Abids Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the BNS and arrested the accused.

Habitual Offender with 41 Cases

During the investigation, it was found that the accused is a habitual offender involved in around 41 criminal cases, including murder, extortion, snatching, house breaking, kidnapping, criminal trespass, threats and Arms Act violations across Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

Officials said that the accused was produced before the Hon'ble II Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nampally, and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody.