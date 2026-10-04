Bhupesh Baghel called for nationwide action on Rahul Gandhi's 'Satyagraha' platform to unite protests. Chirag Paswan welcomed the platform for public engagement but accused the Opposition of spreading lies and advised introspection instead.

Baghel Calls for Unity on 'Satyagraha' Platform

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday called for nationwide collective action on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's newly launched digital platform 'Satyagraha'.

Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Baghel stressed the necessity of uniting localised struggles to generate visible national impact. "Smaller protests across the country are not visible enough. But when everyone comes together, it's like how even a big fish gets scared when small fish come together. That is why everyone should come together," Baghel said, encouraging citizens to join the digital initiative.

Paswan Welcomes Platform, Slams Opposition

Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan welcomed the creation of public engagement spaces but accused the Opposition of spreading "lies and confusion".

The exchange comes a day after Rahul Gandhi launched 'Satyagraha' on Saturday, an interactive digital initiative aimed at mapping, consolidating and amplifying regional resistance movements and personal stories of injustice under a single platform.

'Opposition Spreads Lies and Confusion'

Reacting to the initiative, Union Minister Chirag Paswan acknowledged that providing forums for citizens, especially youth, to air grievances is a constructive concept. "That is a good thing. I have always advocated for providing as many platforms as possible for the youth and for our Indian citizens to express their views. It was with that very mindset that Rahul Gandhi initiated the Satyagraha. The name is well-chosen," Paswan said.

However, the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief quickly pivoted to attack the Congress party's political strategy, accusing the Opposition of raising national debates only to abandon them once public confusion is created. "The Opposition has developed a habit of repeatedly spreading lies and confusion. Raising issues only to abandon them halfway, spreading confusion among the public about everything from EVMs to the SIR," Paswan stated.

Advising the Congress leadership to reflect on its electoral standing, Paswan added: "The reality is that the people are rejecting you; you won't grasp this through Satyagraha, but rather through introspection."

About the 'Satyagraha' Initiative

The digital platform was unveiled by Rahul Gandhi as a tool inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violent resistance.

Urging Gen Z, students, farmers, tribals, Dalits, and women to share two-minute submissions detailing their struggles, Gandhi stated that individual voices often get suppressed when fighting alone.

Through the platform's interactive map, users can log details about local movements, discover similar causes across India, and rally direct public support. "Bapu taught us this; truth is the greatest weapon," Gandhi noted on social media on Saturday. "But an even greater weapon is standing together with truth in unity." (ANI)