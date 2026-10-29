Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh demands an end to MLC elections for graduates and teachers, claiming money dominates the process, while Jairam Ramesh attacks the government over national issues amid recent election results.

Congress Demands End to MLC Elections

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Thursday called for an end to MLC elections held in graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies, alleging that money plays a major role in the electoral process. He also questioned how candidates are selected. "The candidates that get elected in such elections (one with graduates' and teachers' constituencies), you ask them about the exchange of money and how candidates are brought. This is an election of money. Such elections should be stopped," Singh told ANI.

The senior Congress leader clarified that the opposition’s demand for paper ballots was intended for direct popular elections, not MLC polls that follow a preferential voting system, where votes are counted in multiple rounds before the final result is declared. "This is certainly a ballot box election, but it is a preferential vote. One vote is counted three times, and only then does the result come out, whereas in a ballot box election, the votes cast by whoever are counted right then. So we were not demanding elections of this kind," Singh said.

Political Confrontation Over Election Outcomes

His remarks came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on social media hailing the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the MLC elections, viewing the outcome as a reaffirmation of the people's trust in the ruling coalition.

Jairam Ramesh Attacks Central Government

Earlier, launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Congress leader and MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday asserted that the electorate has passed a "no-confidence motion" against the Central government's policies, pointing to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) electoral setbacks across key Hindi heartland regions from Varanasi to Patna. In a post on X, the senior Congress leader targeted PM Modi over his recent remarks against the Congress and raised concerns over unemployment, inflation, and lagging private investment.

"The Prime Minister needs to introspect, but instead, he's lecturing others! Before counting Congress's seats, I wish he'd also reflect on why the BJP lost both seats in his own parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, and how Congress managed to defeat the BJP in RSS's stronghold of Nagpur?" Ramesh posted.

Accusing the Prime Minister of ignoring critical socio-economic challenges confronting citizens, Ramesh urged him to shed "arrogance" and address livelihood issues. "Mr. Modi, stop the trolling. Crores of families are reeling from back-breaking inflation, the youth are unemployed, and private investment has ground to a halt. Drop the arrogance and reflect on these issues!" the Congress leader said.

Ramesh further claimed that public discontent with the Central government’s policies is spreading across several major cities in the Hindi heartland and beyond. "From Varanasi and Nagpur to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Patna, the people have clearly passed a no-confidence motion against your policies," Ramesh added.

NDA Performance in MLC Polls

The remarks from the Congress leadership come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the opposition and the ruling BJP over recent electoral outcomes and broader economic governance. Earlier on October 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jab at the Congress party following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) clean sweep in Karnataka Legislative Council elections, winning all four seats.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" The Prime Minister’s sarcastic post comes as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies recorded strong performances, including a 4-0 sweep by the NDA in the Karnataka Legislative Council polls, while the Congress suffered significant setbacks. (ANI)

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