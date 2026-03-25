Hyderabad Police debunked fuel shortage rumours causing panic buying at petrol stations. Commissioner VC Sajjanar assured a 60-day supply of petrol and diesel, banning the sale of fuel in loose containers and deploying staff to manage crowds.

Police Assure Ample Fuel Supply, Urge Public to Ignore Rumours

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, on Wednesday urged the people not to believe in any rumours regarding fuel shortage blindly and assured that there is enough fuel supply for the next sixty days as people continue to line up at petrol stations. He noted that the owners have been directed not to sell fuel in loose cans and containers.

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"Crowd at petrol pumps due to panic created by misleading social media posts. Similar situations occurred in Rajkot, Surat, and Delhi, and people fear it could spread to Hyderabad. Officials, including the Additional CP, Joint CP, District Collector, and Civil Supplies Officer, confirmed there is enough fuel stock for sixty days. Panic buying has led people to demand far more than usual. Please do not believe or circulate such social media rumours. Adequate stock is available. Police and civil supply officials are stationed at petrol pumps to maintain order, and owners have been instructed not to sell loose fuel in cans or containers," he said.

Hyderabad District Collector Hari Chandana also stated that enough fuel is stocked at the supply points and there is no need to panic. She urged the general public not to buy fuel from petrol stations unnecessarily.

"We request the public not to panic. There is sufficient stock of petrol and diesel at our supply points, so there is absolutely no need for concern. We ask the public not to crowd petrol stations unnecessarily, thinking there will be a shortage. There is no shortage. We have enough stock for up to 60 days," she said.

"At all 186 petrol stations in Hyderabad district, staff from the Civil Supplies Department and the Revenue Department, along with police, have been deployed to ensure proper traffic management," she added.

Petroleum Ministry Confirms National Fuel Stability

Earlier today, the Petroleum Ministry said that the Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), while noting that there is adequate petrol and diesel available and the fuel prices have not changed.

Addressing the Inter-Ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted that the government is ensuring 100 per cent domestic PNG supply and has issued a notification, streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, and developing the natural gas infrastructure.

Addressing concerns over LPG and fuel shortage amid the West Asia conflict, she asked the public not to believe any rumours and avoid panic buying.

Sujata Sharma said, "Refineries operating at optimum capacity. We have the capacity to refine 26 crore tonne of crude oil annually. In the last two days, queues have been seen outside retail outlets and petrol pumps, and we observed panic buying. I want to assure the nation that we have adequate petrol and diesel. There is no scarcity in petrol pumps or the terminals supplying petrol to the pumps. Do not trust the rumours and avoid panic buying. Diesel and petrol prices have not been increased."

PNG and CNG Supply Prioritised

She added, "Domestic PNG connection is the government's priority, and 100 per cent supply is being made available to consumers. 100 per cent CNG is also being made available to consumers." (ANI)

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