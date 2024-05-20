Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hyderabad police arrest man for sending 'Tiple Talaq' to wife through WhatsApp voice note

    Hyderabad police arrested Abdul Atiq for illegally issuing a "triple talaq" to his wife Jasmine via a WhatsApp voice note. Married in 2017 and estranged, Atiq sent the voice note amidst family disputes. The practice, outlawed in India since 2019, led Jasmine's family to file a complaint, resulting in Atiq's arrest.

    Hyderabad police have arrested a man who allegedly issued an instant divorce, known as "triple talaq," to his wife through a WhatsApp voice note. The accused, 32-year-old Abdul Atiq from KRKA Colony in Adilabad town, is now facing legal repercussions under the laws that prohibit such acts of instant divorce.

    Abdul Atiq, who is employed in the Transport Department, was married to Jasmine in 2017, and the couple has two daughters. Following a series of family disputes, Jasmine was living separately with her daughters at her parental home. It was during this period of estrangement that Abdul Atiq allegedly sent a voice note to Jasmine, declaring talaq, talaq, talaq – a practice that has been outlawed in India since 2019.

    Upon receiving the voice note, Jasmine shared it with her family members, who then encouraged her to seek legal action. This led to the family filing a formal complaint against Abdul Atiq, which resulted in his arrest. 

    Sub Inspector G. Srinivas of Adilabad Police Station confirmed the details of the incident and the subsequent legal proceedings. The case has drawn attention to the ongoing issue of triple talaq, which despite being illegal, continues to surface in various parts of the country. 

