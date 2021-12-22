Hyderabad name change row: RSS to hold 3-day meeting in 'Bhagyanagar, Telangana'

Taking to micro-blogging site, the RSS said that the Samanvay Baithak, also called coordination meeting, of the main people of various organisations, inspired by sangh functioning, in diverse sections of social life, will be conducted from 5th to 7th January 2022 at Bhagyanagar.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's tweet stating 'Bhagyanagar' has piqued people's interest. According to the RSS, a three-day coordination meeting would be placed at 'Bhagyanagar, Telangana' in January 2022. The Sangh has set a three-day Samanwaya Baithak in January 2022 to examine the operations of its affiliated organisations, including the BJP, as well as preparations for the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states following year.

Taking to micro-blogging site, the RSS said that the Samanvay Baithak, also called coordination meeting, of the main people of various organisations, inspired by sangh functioning, in diverse sections of social life, will be conducted from 5th to 7th January 2022 at Bhagyanagar.

Notably, the RSS did not explicitly demand that the name of Telangana's capital be changed, instead referring to it as 'Bhagyanagar' rather than 'Hyderabad.'

Representatives from 36 organisations, including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, and BL Santosh, will attend the Samanvay Baithak, according to the Sangh.

Other attendees will include Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti, Vandaneeya Shantakka and Annadanam Sitakka of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, and Ramchandra Kharadi and Atul Jog of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram.

Previously, when campaigning for the BJP in Hyderabad in 2020, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advocated for the city's name to be changed to Bhagyanagar.

"People often ask me if Hyderabad may be called Bhagyanagar," Adityanath stated while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections in 2020. Why not, I tell them. If Faizabad can be renamed Ayodhya and Allahabad can be renamed Prayagraj, why couldn't Hyderabad be called Bhagyanagar?"