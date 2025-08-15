6 people have been killed after portion of a dome in Humanyun's Tomb Complex in Delhi' collapsed . At least 11 people have been rescued. A call regarding a portion of a dome falling was received around 4.30 pm, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Six people, including at least three women, were killed on Friday evening after a portion of the roof collapsed at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located within the Humayun's Tomb complex in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The incident occurred around 3:50 pm, when part of a dome gave way, trapping several people inside. Authorities initially feared nine to ten people were stuck under the debris. Police later confirmed that 11 people had been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Delhi Fire Services received the first call about the collapse at around 4 pm, prompting immediate deployment of rescue teams. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have joined the operation, searching for anyone still trapped and clearing debris. The centuries-old complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a popular tourist destination, and the collapse has raised concerns about safety within historic structures.

Police and Fire Department teams rushed to both spots to carry out rescue operations. Officials are yet to confirm casualties, and efforts are underway to clear the debris and locate other survivors. The mid-16th century UNESCO World Heritage Site is a popular tourist attraction.

Delhi battles heavy rain

Heavy rains for the past few days have led to waterlogging and traffic congestion in Delhi. On Thursday, a man was killed while his daughter was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre after a tree fell on their two-wheeler amid heavy rainfall in Delhi's Hansraj Sethi Marg, Kalkaji. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported intense rain bands over Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, with light to moderate showers recorded across the city since morning. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are likely in the next two to three hours from 10 a.m. The IMD forecasts intermittent rain through the day, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 34°C. Over the past few days, Delhi has seen repeated spells of heavy rainfall, causing waterlogging in areas such as Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, and Barapullah Bridge. The downpour has also led to traffic congestion, with rain and thunderstorms expected to continue in the region until August 12.