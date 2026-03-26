Long queues of autorickshaws and other vehicles hit Hyderabad petrol pumps amid panic over a fuel shortage. A BRS leader called the situation 'very bad', while the Telangana government clarified that there is no shortage, blaming false rumours.

Panic and Long Queues at Fuel Stations

Massive queues of autorickshaws were seen at a gas filling station in the Khairatabad area on Thursday as drivers rushed in large numbers to secure fuel for their vehicles. According to the local drivers, many of them had to wait in long lines to get fuel at a gas station in Khairatabad, urging the government to take immediate action to resolve the gas crisis and provide some relief to auto-rickshaw operators.

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On Thursday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said the situation on the ground over-reported fuel shortages remains "very bad", with long queues witnessed at petrol pumps in Hyderabad amid panic among residents. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that despite multiple official statements, public anxiety persists, and people are seen forming huge lines outside petrol outlets to fill fuel. Reddy urged the Telangana state government to work in close coordination with the central government to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies and to boost public confidence over availability. "The situation on the ground is very bad. Even in Hyderabad, you can see huge lines before the petrol pumps to fill the fuel. The panic is gripping despite many statements...The state government should work in coordination with the central government and must ensure that there is no shortage of supplies, and they should instil confidence in the public that the supplies will be there," he said.

Government Denies Shortage, Blames Panic Buying

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Telangana, on Tuesday categorically clarified that there is absolutely no shortage of Petrol, Diesel, or domestic LPG anywhere in the state. According to the release issued by PRO, Civil Supplies, Telangana State, the supply chain from oil refineries to local depots is fully operational, and self-sufficient stock is available to meet the regular daily requirements of all citizens across all districts.

As per the release, the recent reports of long queues and temporary "No Stock" boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fueled by false rumours. "When citizens unnecessarily rush to fill their tanks to full capacity, it creates an artificial scarcity, despite adequate fuel being available at the depots," the release said.

Logistical Adjustments for Dealers

Furthermore, the release informed that the recent administrative changes regarding advance-payment models by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have caused minor, temporary logistical adjustments for some local dealers. (ANI)