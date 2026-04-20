The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) protested at the GHMC office in Hyderabad for 50,000 contract workers. The union demands a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, leave benefits, and a bonus, citing stagnant wages and rising prices.

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a protest in front of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office on Monday, demanding that the Telangana government address the long-pending issues of GHMC contract workers. The demonstration saw participation from a large number of workers and union representatives, who raised concerns over wages, benefits, and working conditions.

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Workers Demand Minimum Wage, Benefits

GHMC Contract Workers Union President Narsimha said that nearly 50,000 contract workers are currently employed under GHMC and alleged that their wages have remained largely stagnant in recent years. He further demanded implementation of a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 in view of rising prices of essential commodities. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Nearly 50,000 contract workers are working in GHMC. Their wages were increased in 2020, and then Rs 1000 was increased in 2023, but there has been no increase for 4 years. We demand that amid the rising prices of essential commodities, the minimum wage of Rs 26,000 should be implemented. According to the law of the contract workers, 23 leaves should be provided. Bonus should also be provided as per the Contract Labour Act."

Allegations of Irregularities in GHMC Tendering

Meanwhile, GHMC has been embroiled in controversy over alleged irregularities in tendering processes, as asserted by several opposition parties. On April 10, Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha alleged large-scale irregularities in the functioning of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), accusing the state government of bypassing due process in awarding projects.

Addressing the issue, Kavitha claimed that projects worth around Rs 1,118 crore have been awarded through nomination without following a proper tendering process. "There is severe loot happening in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, for which the Chief Minister is responsible. Around Rs 1,118 crores have been awarded through nomination without any tender. This practice began under Congress and has continued since," she told ANI. She further demanded immediate intervention from the Chief Minister, who also holds the municipal portfolio, to ensure transparency and accountability in public spending. (ANI)