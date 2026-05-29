A Hyderabad police constable saved an electrocuted worker with CPR. A CISF inspector also revived a passenger using CPR. In a third case, an Army officer's wife, declared brain-dead, gave a new lease of life to a boy through organ donation.

In a remarkable act of courage and presence of mind, Police constable B Suresh of Tappachabutra Police Station saved the life of a TGPDCL contract worker who suffered a severe electric shock while carrying out repair works near Kummarwadi Hanuman Temple, Karwan. Responding instantly during his BC-I patrolling duty, the constable rushed to the spot and found the worker unconscious and not breathing. Without wasting a moment, Suresh administered CPR on-site and successfully revived the victim's pulse and breathing before shifting him to the hospital for further treatment. Doctors stated that the timely CPR given during the golden hour played a crucial role in saving the worker's life, highlighting the Hyderabad City Police's commitment towards public safety and humanitarian service.

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CISF Inspector Saves Passenger at Airport

In another heartwarming incident, CISF Inspector K Bikendra in April saved the life of a passenger, Suresh Kumar, who was travelling from Imphal to Delhi on an Air India Express flight. Kumar suddenly collapsed at the check-in area due to a suspected cardiac condition. The on-duty CISF Inspector responded immediately, alerting the airport medical team and administering CPR to the non-breathing passenger. Shortly thereafter, Kiron, a Commandant (Medical) with the CRPF, present as a co-passenger, took over the resuscitation efforts. The passenger regained consciousness and was shifted to the hospital via an airport ambulance. The passenger was reported stable.

Organ Donation Saves Teen's Life

In another incident, earlier this month, a 41-year-old wife of an Indian Army officer, declared brain dead at Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in Panchkula, gave a new lease of life to a 14-year-old boy after her family consented to donate her organs, officials said. Her heart was allocated to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, where a specialised team quickly travelled to Chandigarh via chartered flight to retrieve the organ and transport it back within the critical time window. A green corridor was created to ensure rapid movement from the airport to the hospital. (ANI)