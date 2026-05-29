At least five workers died after an under-construction bridge collapsed in UP's Hamirpur district during a storm. CM Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 5 lakh aid for victims' families. SDRF is conducting rescue operations as more are feared trapped.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed during a severe storm in Hamirpur district, leaving at least five workers dead and several feared trapped under the debris.

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CM Directs Officials to Site

According to the UP CMO, taking immediate cognisance of the incident in the Kurara area, the Chief Minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He directed senior officials to reach the site without delay and instructed the administration to intensify relief and rescue operations in coordination with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies. He also ordered immediate medical treatment for the injured and asked officials to remain in direct contact with the victims' families to ensure all possible assistance.

Rescue Operations and Official Account

Superintendent of Police Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said the administration received information about the collapse late Thursday night, and the bodies of two people have been retrieved so far. "We received information last night that a bridge slab had collapsed and some individuals were feared trapped under the debris. The police and local administration, along with the SDRF, reached the spot immediately. Three people were successfully rescued. The slab fell on approximately six people, and the bodies of two have been retrieved so far. While an investigation is underway, preliminary findings suggest that heavy rainfall and a storm caused the collapse," he told the media.

The incident occurred at the under-construction Kandaur-Morakandar bridge in the Kurara police station area, where construction work was underway during the night shift. According to officials, a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain struck the region around midnight, causing a slab, bridge pier and shuttering structure to collapse.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said rescue teams reached the spot around 2 am after receiving reports of the accident. "We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information around 2 am last night that a slab had collapsed and some people were trapped beneath it. SDRF is here, and rescue operations are underway. We have retrieved and identified five deceased," he said.

Locals Recount The Tragedy

Locals said the strong storm caused bridge segments and support structures to collapse while workers were present at the site.

Among those affected was Rajesh Pal, a labourer on night duty at the construction site. His daughter, Shivani Pal, said, "My father had come here for work. He was on duty here at night. I called him when the storm hit, but he didn't pick up. Then I called others who were with him. One uncle told me that stone slabs and shuttering from above had fallen. We informed everyone and came here. Now that we've come here, no one has shown us anything."

Investigation Launched

Authorities said SDRF personnel, police teams and district officials remain at the site, with search and clearance operations continuing amid fears that more workers may still be trapped under the debris. An investigation has been launched into the collapse. (ANI)