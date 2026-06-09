Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced a 100-acre bus terminal, Rs 1,674.74 crore in development works, and a 24-month focus on Hyderabad's growth, including plans for one lakh new houses and the second phase of the metro.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that work on a proposed international bus terminal spread across 100 acres at Gajularamaram would commence within the next three months, while reiterating that the state government would focus exclusively on development in Hyderabad and Telangana over the next 24 months.

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Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation building and inaugurating development works worth Rs 1,674.74 crore, the Chief Minister outlined the government's vision for the expansion and modernisation of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad's Urban Growth Strategy

Reddy said Hyderabad was among the key cities driving India's economy and stressed the need for planned urban growth. He noted that major metropolitan centres such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata were facing challenges including pollution, flooding and traffic congestion, and asserted that Hyderabad must be developed in accordance with the needs of its growing population.

The Chief Minister said the Greater Hyderabad region had been divided into three corporations to ensure administrative convenience and coordinated development. He added that clear jurisdictional boundaries would improve coordination between civic and police authorities.

Major Projects and Housing Plans

Highlighting the government's housing plans, Reddy said one lakh houses would be constructed for lower-income and middle-income groups within Greater Hyderabad limits. He said the government was also exploring measures to reclaim encroached government land and utilise it for housing projects for economically weaker sections.

The Chief Minister said the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project was being taken up as part of the city's long-term development strategy. Referring to the earlier Rajiv Gruhakalpa model, he said beneficiaries would be provided housing in their existing localities wherever feasible.

CM Slams Centre, Political Rivals

Launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Reddy accused Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and BJP Members of Parliament from Telangana of failing to secure adequate central funds for the state's development. He alleged that development projects, including the Musi River rejuvenation initiative, were facing obstacles due to a lack of support from the Centre.

The Chief Minister also challenged political rivals to a public debate comparing the ten-year rule of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, the 12-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led governments at the Centre, and the Congress government's 30-month administration in Telangana.

Welfare Initiatives Highlighted

Reddy further highlighted welfare initiatives undertaken by his government, including free bus travel for women, a breakfast scheme for students, women empowerment programmes and measures aimed at improving access to quality education for underprivileged children. (ANI)