A six-year-old girl was allegedly pushed into Hyderabad's Hussain Sagar Lake by her mother, who was struggling with financial and medical issues. Fortunately, three alert citizens heard her cries and bravely rescued the child from the water. The local police commissioner later honoured the trio for their quick thinking and heroic intervention.

An auto-rickshaw driver and two other men have been praised for their quick response after a six-year-old girl was rescued from Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. The trio, identified as Fakhruddin, K. Balakrishna and Mohammed Afsar, were felicitated by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar for their courage and presence of mind.

The incident occurred at Upper Tank Bund on October 8, when the girl was allegedly pushed into the lake by her mother. According to police reports, the child had been struggling with health problems, while her family was facing financial difficulties. The rescue has drawn attention to the importance of stepping forward to help people during emergencies.

How the Three Men Saved the Girl?

According to reports, Balakrishna, who was passing through the area, heard the child screaming for help. He alerted people nearby, drawing attention to the girl struggling in the water.

Around the same time, Fakhruddin, an auto-rickshaw driver travelling along Upper Tank Bund, noticed the commotion and stopped his vehicle. Seeing the child in danger, he immediately jumped into Hussain Sagar to rescue her.

With assistance from Afsar, who was also at the scene, Fakhruddin managed to pull the girl out of the lake and bring her to safety. The child was subsequently taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Initial reports said her condition was stable.

What Happened at Hussain Sagar?

According to police, the woman had brought her two daughters, aged eight and six, to the Upper Tank Bund area. She allegedly sent the elder daughter away to buy ice cream before pushing the younger child into the lake and leaving the spot.

The six-year-old reportedly held on to a bamboo stick in the water and shouted for help. Her cries alerted Balakrishna and other people nearby, setting the rescue into motion.

Police said the younger child had been unwell for some time and that her mother was reportedly struggling to meet the cost of medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Police registered a case of attempted murder against the mother.

Scroll to load tweet…

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Honours the Rescuers

On October 14, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar felicitated Fakhruddin, Balakrishna and Afsar in recognition of their actions. The commissioner praised their courage, quick thinking and willingness to help a child in danger. The three men were recognised for responding immediately instead of remaining passive spectators.

Sajjanar also highlighted the importance of public responsibility during emergencies, noting that people should help those in distress rather than simply record incidents on their mobile phones. The recognition served as a reminder that timely intervention and the willingness to assist others can make a critical difference during life-threatening situations.

The incident has highlighted the role ordinary citizens can play in emergencies. Balakrishna's alertness helped draw attention to the child, while Fakhruddin and Afsar acted to bring her out of the water.

Their coordinated response helped ensure that the girl received medical attention.

The case also highlights the need for vulnerable families facing serious medical and financial difficulties to have access to appropriate support. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.