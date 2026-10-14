A major tragedy was averted when an alert RPF constable rescued a man and his child who slipped while boarding the moving Visakha Express. A similar incident was also reported in Anantapur, where a traffic officer saved a passenger from falling under a train. Both rescues highlight the crucial vigilance and prompt action of railway staff.

A major tragedy was averted after an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Reena Kumari, rescued a man who slipped while attempting to board the moving Visakha Express with his daughter in his arms. The man lost his balance as he tried to get on the moving train, which meant that he and his daughter could both fall under it. In time, Reena Kumari pulled him to the side while the loco driver put on the emergency brakes.

On social media, a video of the incident has been going around. The video shows the man trying to get on the moving train while holding the handle near the entrance. He is holding his child in his arms. However, seconds later, his foot slips, and he briefly falls. The constable quickly notices the incident and helps the man and his daughter get to safety, averting a major tragedy.

The family boarded the train safely after the incident.

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Similar Incident Reported

CCTV footage from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur Railway Station showed a traffic officer saving a passenger who tripped while trying to board a moving train in a similar occurrence that was reported last week. What would have been a catastrophic disaster was avoided thanks to the constable's prompt action.

Ravi Kumar, the passenger, put himself in danger when he lost his balance while attempting to board the speeding train. As soon as Traffic Constable C. Surendra saw that he was sliding, he hurried to help him. Before things got worse, Surendra grabbed Ravi by the collar and dragged him out of harm's path.

Other officers present on the platform also rushed to the spot after noticing the incident. The entire rescue was captured on CCTV, which showed Surendra's swift action in pulling the passenger to safety.

Ravi was spotted praising the policeman for his prompt action after escaping the encounter with very minor injuries. The video demonstrates how railway workers' vigilance and prompt action may help avert potentially deadly mishaps at train stops.