Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 245 offenders in a weekend drunk driving crackdown. Two-wheeler riders constituted the majority with 197 cases, followed by 36 car drivers. All apprehended individuals will be produced before the court.

The Telangana Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) conducted a special enforcement drive against drunk driving over the weekend, leading to the apprehension of 245 offenders across the commissionerate limits, officials said on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Enforcement Drive

Offenders by Vehicle Type

According to police data, the vehicle-wise distribution of the offenders showed a high number of two-wheeler riders violating traffic rules. A total of 197 two-wheeler riders were booked, followed by 36 four-wheeler drivers and 12 three-wheeler operators. No heavy vehicle drivers were found involved in the violations during the drive.

Blood Alcohol Content Levels

Authorities further categorised the offenders based on their Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels. As many as 196 offenders were found with BAC levels ranging between 36 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml. In addition, 28 offenders recorded BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, while 21 offenders were found to have dangerously high levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

Legal Proceedings and Penalties

All apprehended individuals will be produced before the Hon'ble Court for further legal proceedings, the DCP Traffic, Ranjan Ratan Kumar, of Cyberabad Police said.

Reiterating its strict stand on road safety, the Cyberabad Police warned that driving under the influence of alcohol remains a serious offence. Officials further stated that in cases where drunk driving results in a fatal accident, offenders will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The provision carries a maximum punishment of 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.

Disposal of Previous Cases

In a separate update, the police stated that during the last week (April 20-25, 2026), a total of 189 drunk driving cases were disposed of by the Hon'ble Courts. Out of these, two offenders were awarded a fine along with a jail term, 187 were fined, and two others were directed to perform social service along with paying fines.

The enforcement drive was carried out under the supervision of DCP Traffic Ranjan Ratan Kumar, Cyberabad Police added. (ANI)