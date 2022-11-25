Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Human remains recovered in Faridabad, cops probe links to Shraddha Walker murder

    The remains of a human body were recovered from a trolley bag in the Aravalli hills area near Pali Road. The remains had been wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack. Clothes and a belt were recovered near the suitcase. The entire forest area within the vicinity has been cordoned off. 

    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    The Haryana Police on Thursday found a trolley bag full of human remains in the Aravalli hills areas near Pali Road in Faridabad. According to the police, a man who went to the hills found the trolley. A forensic team inspected the body pieces before Surajkund police station officers delivered them to the morgue, according to them. A squad from the Delhi Police also arrived at the scene because they thought the body pieces may be connected to the Shraddha Walkar murder investigation.

    Vinod Narang, assistant commissioner of police for Mehrauli, ruled out the likelihood that these body parts were connected to the Shraddha Walker case. The body parts have been held at the mortuary, according to Narender Kadiyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Faridabad NIT).

    According to him, the remains appear to be two months old, and it is still unclear if the body belonged to a male or a woman. He stated that a forensic team also inspected the body parts and that a FIR will be filed following the postmortem.

    According to police, it appears the victim was killed somewhere, and to prevent identification, a portion of the corpse was placed at the scene. In Surajkund, Faridabad, a bag containing human parts inside was discovered yesterday. According to Sube Singh, spokesman for the Faridabad Police, said "from first glance, it looks like a person was killed somewhere and a portion of the corpse was thrown here to evade identification.

    The bones had been encased in a sack and a plastic bag. A belt and other clothing were found next to the luggage. The surrounding forest has been completely cordoned off. More research is being done, according to Singh.

    (With PTI Inputs)

