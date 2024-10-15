Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Huge Python coils around drunk man, rescued by brave locals; SCARY video goes viral (WATCH)

    In a heart-pounding incident that has gone viral, a python was spotted slithering onto an intoxicated man, causing panic among the local community.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 2:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 2:06 PM IST

    In a heart-pounding incident that has gone viral, a python was spotted slithering onto an intoxicated man, causing panic among the local community. The bizarre encounter, which occurred during the man's drunken stupor, could have taken a deadly turn if not for the swift action of nearby residents.

    The man, reportedly inebriated, had collapsed on the ground when a large python decided to make its move. Unaware of the lurking danger due to his intoxication, the man remained motionless as the snake slowly climbed onto him, curling its massive body around his legs.

    Videos of the scary encounter, filmed by bystanders, quickly went viral, showing the tense moments as the locals wrestled with the python and carried the man to safety.

    However, once the shock wore off, a few brave locals sprang into action. With quick thinking and coordinated efforts, they managed to free the man from the python's grasp, ensuring that both he and the snake were unharmed.

    Also read: Huge python grabs 64-year-old Thai woman, squeezes her for two hours; chilling video surfaces (WATCH)

