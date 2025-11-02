The Himachal Pradesh govt has compiled a 50-year compendium of all PWD acts, rules, and guidelines. CM Sukhu stated it will enhance transparency and public access via a single-window system, covering all departmental wings and financial aspects.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the Public Works Department has prepared a Compendium of all Acts, rules, infrastructure, guidelines and norms of the last 50 years of the department to make them easily available to the general public through a single window system, a press release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Enhancing Transparency and Accountability

He said that this document was very significant for both the government and other stakeholders, including contractors and executing agencies, in enhancing transparency, accountability and accessibility and would keep a check on malpractices and procedural compliances.

According to the release, people will not have to run to various government offices to obtain key information and documents pertaining to PWD works. It covers all verticals of the PWD department, including civil, electrical, mechanical, architecture wings, etc. and covers financial aspects too.

A Move Towards Modern Governance

The Chief Minister said that there was a need for an updated, comprehensive, and user-friendly reference with the increasing focus on transparency, efficiency and digitisation in governance. The codification of all relevant acts, rules and guidelines was essential for improving public service delivery and aligning departmental practices with modern administrative expectations.

Better Transport and Effective Execution

Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, said that the State Government has prepared and compiled various acts, rules and norms related to road construction, safety and development. The objective is to provide better, safer and easier transport facilities to the public.

Secretary Public Works Abhishek Jain, in a communique issued on Saturday evening, said that this compendium would also facilitate the officials of the PWD department. By following this compendium, they would effectively execute schemes of public service works with better skills, along with making information related to acts, rules, guidelines and the working of the department available to the public in one place, the press release said. (ANI)