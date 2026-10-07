Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer launched the 77th TB Seal Sale Campaign in Vijayawada. He stated that TB is a social and economic challenge, urging a comprehensive approach including awareness, early diagnosis, and community participation.

Andhra Pradesh Governor and President of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh Syed Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday launched the 77th Tuberculosis (TB) Seal Sale Campaign at a programme held at Durbar Hall in Lok Bhavan.

TB: A Socio-Economic Challenge

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer said that the causative organism of Tuberculosis was discovered by Sir Robert Koch 144 years ago in 1882 and that despite significant advances in its control, TB continues to be a killer disease. He said, "Tuberculosis is not only a medical challenge but also a social and economic challenge that affects individuals, families and communities."

“Our response to TB must go beyond treatment, including creating awareness, early diagnosis, prevention, nutrition, social support and community participation,” the Governor added.

India's Fight Against Tuberculosis

He further explained the initiative and said that the concept was started in Denmark to help children suffering from bone tuberculosis. "India made significant progress in its fight against tuberculosis. The National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme continues to strengthen early detection, diagnosis and treatment while initiatives like TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan emphasise a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach. A TB Seal is a charitable stamp-like label sold to raise funds and public awareness for TB prevention and patient care. The concept was started in Denmark in 1903 to help children with bone tuberculosis," he said.

Abdul Nazeer said the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, an initiative of the Central government, emphasises a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to eradicate TB from India ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 2030 adopted by the United Nations.

Appeal for Public Participation

He said the TB Seal Sale Campaign has special significance as it brings together public awareness and public participation.

The Governor appealed to citizens, educational institutions, industries, corporate houses, voluntary organisations and philanthropists to support the campaign by contributing generously to the TB Seal Sale Campaign.

Dr Arun Kumar Kanti Mohanty, Dr P.S. Sarma, Patrons, Dr Kodali Ramakrishna, Dr B Masilamani, Vice Chairmen, Dr P. Jayakar Babu, Honorary General Secretary, Dr T. Ramesh, Joint Director and Honorary Secretary of the TB Association of Andhra Pradesh, Sri P.S. Surya Prakash, Joint Secretary to the Governor, and other dignitaries attended the programme. (ANI)